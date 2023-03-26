My sit-down with the Roy family from Succession: 'These are all wretched human beings'

The fourth and final season of Succession debuts on Neon, SkyGo and SoHo on Monday, March 27.

Here’s how my sit-down with the no-good, horrible, very bad Roy family went.

Brian Cox slagged off Rupert Murdoch, on whom his demonic CEO is closely modelled, Kieran Culkin called me a “sick f...” for my fondness towards the Roy children, Alan Ruck called all the show’s characters “delusional”, and Sarah Snook said her character isn’t capable of love.

This is all without word from the family’s most controversial second eldest son, Jeremy Strong – who would not attend the interview (more on that to come).

So far, so consistent with the Roys’ contrarian attitudes. In life, as in HBO’s Succession, the scheming Roy family does not play by the book.

Admired for its excoriating satire, then winced at it for its tragic realism, Succession looks to go full Old Testament for its final, brilliant season. How, then, did we get here? And why is Strong, the prodigal son, not attending our call?

With HBO’s announcement that TV’s most heinously Oedipal family will bow out after this fourth season, creator Jesse Armstrong has intimated that anything could happen – parents eating their young, siblings at war, and nothing less than the demise of print media, as Logan sacrifices his corporate lamb at the altar of a new tech oligarch (played by Alexander Skarsgård).

Succession’s precise example of corporate sadism might be the most scabrous since American Psycho – and is funnier still, courtesy of Armstrong's ruthlessly funny dialogue. The byword for the show amongst critics has been “Shakespearean”, with the most obvious parallels to King Lear (whom Cox himself played in a National Theatre tour), and the kind of caustic B-plots that makes tragedy from the show’s fools.

But Shakespeare is not what Cox wants to discuss today. There are other topics to rage about, and, in a manner worryingly reminiscent of Logan Roy’s own glorious, F-word filled tirades, Cox cycles quickly through them – Trump, Fox News, the media, and humanity itself (with a brief pit stop via New Zealand, where he pares back to praise former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern).

Charles Sykes Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin attend the premiere of HBO's "Succession" season four.

“Quite frankly, I really don’t give a f... about Rupert Murdoch,” Cox retorts when asked about the Fox News billionaire’s engagement. “He’s been questionable most of my life because of the kind of journalism he’s encouraged.... Who gives a f... about Rupert Murdoch?”

Dare I ask about Cox’s feelings for his fellow co-stars? The press tour for Succession’s final season has been flecked with controversy – it’s very clear this is Cox’s world, and we’re only living in it.

Cox has called Strong’s method acting style “f...ing annoying”, and now Strong (who told The New Yorker that he takes the role of Kendall “as seriously as I take my own life”) has been conspicuously absent from the show’s final press cycle.

While the cast sometimes behave in manners consistent of their characters, this is no thespian-style love-in. What Succession fans, and, apparently, its cast can agree on, is that these are terrible people – and for three seasons, we have loved them for their terribleness.

NEON/Supplied Brian Cox as the foul but fair patriarch Logan Roy in the final season of Succession.

Alan Ruck calls the characters “delusional”, Cox thinks they’re “truly awful”, Nicholas Braun says they’re “effed up”, Culkin labels them “sick”, and Snook calls her character “very proud...indignant, and doesn’t know how to love”.

Why, then, do we find it so hard to look away? Snook chalks it up to an ancient, long-held obsession with a kind of cosmic cruelty.

“Right back to Greek mythology, we wanted to know that these people who we uphold as the leaders and the powerful are also flawed. There are also these things that are very aspirational about these people, but for them to not be nice? It’s delicious for an audience,” Snook explains.

Cox is less lofty about the reasons for our obsession with Succession.

“Human beings are very disappointing ... we still like the gladiatorial ring,” he explains. “And here, we’re looking at the failure of the patriarchy, [people who are] getting away with it and shouldn't. These are all wretched human beings.”

NEON/Supplied HBO announced that TV’s most heinous family will bow out after this fourth season.

Culkin dices it even more finely, simply calling me “a sick f...” to explain why the relentlessly self-destructive Roys manage to maintain my sympathy.

“If anyone else shares that feeling, they’re also a sick f....,” Culkin jokes.

“I haven’t been able to figure it out. I don’t really care for these characters.... I just know that I want to see where they go, and hold out hope that they will do the right thing.”

The Succession cast, like its characters, had to be dragged kicking and screaming from the rarefied air of their penthouse boardroom. The common refrain from Culkin, Snook, and Ruck on discovering Succession would end with this fourth season (they found out together at the first table read) is surprise – as well as feeling that there were many more stories to be spun from this morality play.

“I'm really, really disappointed,” Snook muses. “I personally feel like there's tonnes more story to tell.”

Supplied The most foul-mouthed family on TV – Succession’s cast knows when it’s time to say goodbye.

”I want to see more episodes,” Culkin says, “I wanted to go another year.... To be honest, I think there could be more.”

The decision to end it on a high is a brutal one worthy of the show’s ruthless patriarch himself– only Cox, from the cast, thinks it’s time to say goodbye to the most dysfunctional family on TV.

Ultimately, it’s left to Cousin Greg himself (played to gormless excellence by Nicholas Braun), to try to establish why we want to keep watching the Roys, why they hold our attention as a family, and how they hold themselves together, even as market forces seek to tear them apart.

Braun suggests that even the Roys, even after all the deception, the broken alliances, and the brutal rejection by their patriarch, are not beyond redemption.

“They’re a f...ed up family,” Braun muses, “but at least they do things together, and gather around the table, and have a meal.

“There is something to that.”