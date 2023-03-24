Top Gear future in doubt after Freddie Flintoff crash

The latest season of Top Gear is now available to stream on TVNZ+ with new episodes also debuting on TVNZ's Duke Channel at 9.35pm on Thursdays.

The future of the BBC's Top Gear is in doubt after Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff was injured in a car crash and decided to leave the show.

Insiders confirmed that Flintoff, 45, is quitting as co-presenter after the accident in December, which led to him being flown to hospital.

Flintoff, who joined the programme in 2019 to present alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, does not feel that he can continue, having been traumatised by the incident, dealing a blow to one of the BBC's best-known and most valuable programmes.

He and a crew member were driving a three-wheeled open-top Morgan Super 3, which flipped over, causing him serious facial injuries and broken ribs, according to reports.

"Freddie has been seriously emotionally and physically affected by the crash," a source said.

"He is a daredevil, that's what he does, and he doesn't feel like he is able to continue to play that role on the show."

The BBC confirmed that it had abandoned filming after an investigation into the crash, which "regrettably injured" Flintoff.

It has "sincerely apologised" to the former England cricket captain.

"We will continue to support Freddie with his recovery," a spokesman said.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

”We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do and we'll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.

“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support."

The accident happened in sub-zero temperatures at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, the test track where presenters review cars and complete challenges.

After the investigation into the crash, BBC Studios is launching a separate health and safety review of the show before a decision about whether or not it will return this year.

The Times understands that no decision has been made about whether the 34th series of the show will ever be broadcast, although there are hopes that a shortened run can be screened.

If it is scrapped, it will mark the end of a BBC brand that has run for more than two decades following its revival as a weekend entertainment show.

Presenters including Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May helped the show to become one of the BBC's most popular programmes and one of its most valuable.

It has been sold around the world to more than 200 territories, with local versions produced in China, South Korea, the US, Australia, Russia, Italy and France.

In 2021, the 31st series was among the top five most-watched shows on the BBC's channels in the US.

Flintoff was a regular user of social media but has remained silent on Twitter since the accident.

The BBC hopes to continue working with him on other programmes such as the cricket show Field of Dreams. A spokesman for Flintoff was approached for comment.

