Netflix hit thriller You renewed for fifth and final season

Penn Badgley will return as serial killer Joe in the fifth and final season of the Netflix thriller You.

This story contains spoilers of You season 4.

Fans of the hit Netflix thriller You may finally see the walls come crashing down for serial killer Joe Goldberg.

The streaming giant has announced the hit series, starring Penn Badgley as the obsessive romantic (with murderous tendencies) Joe, has been renewed for a fifth and final season, Deadline reported.

The show follows lead character Joe (Badgley), a dangerously obsessive, yet disturbingly charming stalker who will do anything for the right ‘one’, including violent killing sprees.

The show failed to make an impact when first produced for Lifetime in 2018, but the series became a global success, and a massive meme hub, when released as a Netflix original later that year.

While Badgley will return for the final in season 5, a few changes are taking place behind the scenes. Showrunner Sera Gamble is stepping down and will be replaced by executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W Lo.

The final fate of Joe may be up in the air for now, but co-creator Greg Berlanti and executive producer Sarah Schechter hinted in a statement the show could come full circle, with the show’s end playing out back in New York – where the world was first introduced to Joe and his penchant for murder back in 2018.

They also always imagined the series, based on the Alloy books by Caroline Kepnes, would play out in five seasons.

The scene for a return home had already been set with the end of season 4, where Joe and his new love Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) returned to New York with Kate’s newly inherited fortune (thanks to Joe murdering her Dad), ready to start over.

“Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home,” Berlanti and Schechter said.

While Netflix has not released dates or details around the final season’s production, Peter Fiedlander – vice president of scripted series for US and Canada – said, “we’re excited – and a bit terrified – to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: ‘You’ are in for an unforgettable ending’.”