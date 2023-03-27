The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video in 2022.

A horse has died on the UK set of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power while being prepped for a battle scene.

“The incident took place in the morning (of March 21) whilst the horse was being exercised prior to rehearsals,” a spokesperson for Amazon Studios said, according to Deadline.

“The trainer was not in costume and filming had yet to commence.

“Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time. The independent necropsy has confirmed that the horse died of cardiac failure.”

It is the first horse fatality in the 50-year history of the company which provides the horses, known as The Devil’s Horsemen, which has done work on many high-profile TV series and films including Wonder Woman, Justice League, Transformers: The Last Knight, Game Of Thrones and The Crown.

When the horse collapsed, everyone was asked to leave for about 45 minutes as the body was removed, after which time work resumed, The Daily Mail reported.

Supplied Production for the next series of The Rings of Power shifted to the UK from New Zealand.

Production of this season moved from New Zealand to the UK, calling for a new horse supplier.

Last year, a horse also collapsed and died on the set of HBO’s The Gilded Age, prompting debate about the use of animals in filming, as advocates pushed for the use of visual effects instead.