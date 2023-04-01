The Mantawauk Caves: Horror movie experts Blumhouse bring their creepy edge to podcasting

The Mantawak Caves podcast is now available to stream.

The Mantawauk Caves

This new fictional thriller is a collaboration between the horror film production company Blumhouse (Paranormal Activity, Get Out) and iHeartPodcasts – and features actor Jonathan Tucker (Westworld, 2003’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre).

Tucker plays the story’s protagonist, an aspiring writer named Julien Solas, who has returned to his hometown in Tennessee – the fictional Mantawauk County – to try and rescue his friend, James Fincher, from a death sentence. Fincher was convicted of murdering two teenage boys in the town’s caves 14 years ago, so Solas is there to reinvestigate the crime – before it's too late.

Jonathan Tucker stars in The Mantawauk Caves podcast.

The first few episodes released so far have certainly had a creepy edge to them, but nothing too petrifying yet – although I suspect that will come in the nine remaining episodes.

The show uses 3-D audio, so listening with headphones is your best bet if you want the full immersive experience.

Listen to new episodes of The Mantawauk Caves every Wednesday, wherever you get your podcasts.

Killing Victoria

A shocking fact I learned this week was that, over the course of Queen Victoria’s 63-year reign, seven men attempted to kill her. Seven!

Fortunately, each of these attempts were (obviously) unsuccessful, so their relevance has faded into the annals of history. But a new podcast from BBC Sounds sheds light on who these young men were and what their motivations might have been for trying to kill the Victorian monarch.

Narrated by the historian Dr Bob Nicholson, each episode focuses on a different assassin. Interestingly, most of them were teenagers – such as the 18-year-old Edward Oxford, whose story is examined in episode one – and many had mental health issues too.

Nicholson has a pleasant broadcasting style, making him a warm, affable host. The series is also beautifully produced, with relevant field audio, tightly-edited expert interviews and music that enhances the narrative nicely.

New episodes of Killing Victoria come out widely every Monday.

The Trust Race

Now that we’re emerging from a years-long pandemic and increasingly seeing the effects of climate change, robust scientific knowledge and innovation feels more important than ever. But what happens when the public’s trust in science is eroded?

This new six-part podcast explores a number of different scientific controversies that have impacted people’s trust in science in some way or another and unpicks the intricacies of how trust in scientific expertise works.

The first episode looks at the issue of mask-wearing and the changing scientific advice over its effectiveness at preventing COVID-19 transmission, while the second episode unpacks the HIV/Aids crisis.

Hosted by science communicator Shane Bergin, the series is a thoughtful examination of how the process of developing scientific knowledge unfolds, particularly when dealing with a complex new phenomenon.

Culture, politics and economics are all at play in this process too, and The Trust Race explores these broader themes with a wide range of talent, including journalists, philosophers, lawyers, activists and – of course – scientists.

Listen to episodes of The Trust Race wherever you get your podcasts.