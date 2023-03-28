The White Lotus season 3 will be set in Thailand, sources say

The second season of The White Lotus is available to stream on Neon.

The next season of The White Lotus will be set in Thailand, sources close to the production have told Variety, although HBO are yet to comment.

The first season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series was filmed at a Four Seasons hotel in Hawaii – crafted as the fictional luxury hotel chain, The White Lotus – where the overarching theme was wealth and excess.

In Season 2, viewers met an entirely new set of holidaymakers (aside from fan favourite Jennifer Coolidge) in Sicily (filmed at the Four Seasons in Italy), where sex was at the forefront of everyone's mind.

If sources are right about season three, Four Seasons’ Thailand hotels are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle – a spread across city, country, jungle and beach.

READ MORE:

* Did Johnny Knoxville just leak the location for season 3 of The White Lotus?

* The six top 2023 Golden Globe-nominated TV shows (and where you can watch them in NZ)

* The fate of Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus character revealed



The show’s creator Mike White had previously hinted in an HBO Max featurette that the show might be set in Asia.

"It would be a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality," he said.

"And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Supplied Jennifer Coolidge’s award winning performance as Tanya in The White Lotus season one and two.

He also played around with the idea of taking The White Lotus to another continent.

"We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it's hard to think about the next race," he told Deadline in October.

"But if we did, I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

Production on season 3 hasn’t begun, but Variety reported that White was spending time in Thailand scoping out sites.

The White Lotus won 10 Emmy awards for its first season, including for outstanding limited or anthology series and supporting actress for Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in the Sicily-set Season 2.

Coolidge won a Golden Globe for Season 2, which also took home best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture. The series also won two SAG awards, for best TV drama ensemble and for Coolidge’s performance.