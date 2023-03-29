MAFS 2023 Episode 31 recap: Harrison and Bronte's sister go head-to-head and Melinda and Layton have their most explosive argument yet

Some couples are thriving during Homestays Week while others are crumbling under the pressure.

And if anyone is at risk of crumbling it's on-again-off-again couple Bronte and Harrison who have shockingly decided to push through Homestays in the hopes of seeing one another in a better light.

Bronte and Harrison

Being in her hometown of Perth is working wonders for Bronte and even Harrison notices that his bride has an extra spring in her step.

But the extra dose of happiness is raising alarm bells for Harrison. He worries that with Bronte's safety net and family and friends, she won't want to move to Sydney to be with him.

"I just feel like the way Bronte talks about being back here, I don't think she's ready for this next step with me," Harrison admits to cameras.

This is despite Bronte mentioning at least a dozen times that she is willing to move to Sydney, which seemingly isn't enough for him.

"I wouldn't have come on this experiment if I wasn't willing to move for love," Bronte says.

With that you'd think it would be problem solved, but it's still an issue for Harrison.

Kirra may have broken Harrison.

And on that note it's time for dinner with Bronte's protective little sister Kirra – and in case you need reminding Kirra and Harrison don't have the best track record.

Kirra isn't "here to f... spiders" and she gets straight into her interrogation. I think this is round three now?

It's not long before the issue of Bronte moving to Sydney comes up and Harrison says he needs more reassurance from Bronte.

"What more were you looking for other than 'yes I will 100% move?'" Kirra questions.

But Harrison says Bronte never said those words.

When Bronte recalls exactly when she did say those words, Harrison comes back with this bit of nonsense: "What are you talking about, none of that stuff ever happened."

Harrison clarifies what he's talking about and says that Bronte's exact words were that she would "move for love" but she didn't specifically say she would move for him and apparently there's a massive difference. Kirra has had enough of Harrison's creative story writing.

"In every single narrative that you're spinning, you're always trying to play the victim," she says.

The trio then get into disagreement over Harrison's gaslighting ways – Harrison of course doesn't think he is a gaslighter while Kirra and Bronte do.

Frustrated out of his mind, Harrison "thinks it's best" that he leaves.

"So you're going to get up and be a coward and walk away from me and your wife," Kirra scolds him, before saying three words that send him over the edge.

"You're not going to sit here and be held accountable for being a narcissistic, gaslighting d...head."

On that note Harrison storms out, while Bronte slams her wedding ring on the table and tells her sister: "Here's your divorce, see you later."

Being in Perth has brought Bronte's mood back to life.

Tahnee and Ollie

Like we said, some couples are thriving and all you need to do is look at Tahnee and Ollie

The couple are spending the week in Tahnee's Bondi apartment – if you can call it that.

The space is best likened to Harry Potter's cupboard bedroom under the stairs.

And despite his shock that Tahnee pays more for this shoebox than his townhouse in Perth, Ollie is doing his very best to be complimentary. "It's very snug, it's very cosy," he says.

"She refers to the little sections as rooms which I find quite interesting."

Ollie's biggest concern at the moment is that Tahnee will likely hear him using the toilet which is about seven centimetres away from the kitchen and bedroom and bathroom for that matter.

The groom admits he "can see himself dabbling in this area". But once he finds out it's not far from where Harrison lives he decides maybe it isn't the spot for him.

Homestays only reaffirms the strong feelings Ollie and Tahnee have for each other.

"I think it's obvious that I can see a future with Tahnee, a real future not just a three month future," Ollie tells cameras.

Evelyn and Rupert

After taking their relationship to the next level, the couple meet with Evelyn's mum Yvonne and she's keen to know about the future of their relationship.

Rupert admits "distance is going to be the hardest thing" with him living in Queensland and Evelyn in Sydney.

The groom wants to focus on the now and admits "it hasn't even crossed his mind whether or not he would move to Sydney." ﻿

"I need to be in love or falling in love with someone to commit," Rupert nonchalantly tells the mum and daughter not realising what exactly he's said.

The admission is a shock to Evelyn who feels like she's been "slapped in the face".

"Why is Rupert saying this for the first time in front of my mum?"

Rupert's confession has undone the couple's progress.

"The fact that he doesn't even know how he feels about me this far along in the experiment is extremely concerning," Evelyn tells cameras.

"It's left me more confused than ever and in all honesty I'm hurt."

Lyndall and Cameron

Things between Lyndall and Cameron are still unresolved following the couple's argument over Cam's lack of affection.

It's left Lyndall with a lot of lingering doubts and she wants clarity on whether Cameron is ready for a relationship outside of the experiment.

But it turns out Cam has his own doubts and worries that he can't give Lyndall the future and the affection that she needs.

"I don't think I'm good enough for you," he admits to his wife.

But Lyndall tells Cam he is good enough otherwise she wouldn't be in the experiment anymore.

"It's pretty scary to think about you not being in my life anymore," she tells Cam.

"I care about you a lot."

While the couple have left things on a positive note there's still lots to think about ahead of Final Vows.

Melinda and Layton

Power couple Melinda and Layton are spending the week in Melinda's home city of Brisbane.

But their plans for a date kayaking along Brisbane River have been derailed after the pair get into possibly the most trivial argument in the history of the experiment – over a cupboard door.

Yes, we're serious.

Let's analyse the issue at hand: Layton left a cupboard door open where there was dust and Melinda has a dust allergy.

From there ensues an argument over communication and things spiral out of control pretty fast. The date is effectively ruined.

While the river date is canned, the couple agree not to waste their whole evening and go on a pre-organised picnic date.

And Melinda is keen to get to the source of the issue and turns out it's not the cupboard door but rather Layton's inability to process emotions.

"Let's see if there's any salvaging of our relationship," Melinda tells the cameras.

The pair go back and forth over their differences but what it boils down to is that they express (or suppress) their emotions in very different ways and it keeps resulting in arguments.

"I'm not the best at expressing emotions at times and that's something I've got to improve," Layton admits.

Melinda says if Layton hasn't expressed his emotions towards her in 10 weeks she's not sure if it'll ever happen but Layton says he just needs more time.

The couple keep going round and round in circles and things get so heated that Layton storms off momentarily.

"The picnic is not the romantic movie love story picnic I'd hoped for," Melinda sighs.

The couple are at a stalemate and decide to ask themselves a hard question – will this relationship ever work?

"Sometimes no matter how hard you try for something, if it's just not meant to be it's just never gonna be," Melinda tears up.

"I think we're both intelligent enough to know that it may not ever work."

It's an emotional moment for the couple and both Melinda and Layton start to cry.

"There's two people here who really like each other and care about each other but just can't seem to communicate," Layton says to the cameras.

This story was originally published on Nine and is republished with permission.