MAFS Australia episode 32 recap: One groom is dumped over the dinner table

One groom is dumped over the dinner table

Off the back of Homestay Week and ahead of the Final Vows there are some heavy issues weighing on everyone's mind.

For Evelyn it's the fact that Rupert has decided to dress up as Dr. Evil for the Final Dinner Party.

But for Bronte and Harrison the issues at hand are a little more pressing.

Following a disastrous Homestay visit where Bronte's sister Kirra essentially tore Harrison to shreds, the couple are living apart and will be entering the Dinner Party separately.

"I actually feel the most confident that I have felt this entire time, it's funny what a little bit of home can do for one's self esteem and one's clarity," Bronte tells cameras.

They're not the only couple that have been destroyed by Homestay Week. Over at Cocktail Hour things are more than a little frosty between Alyssa and Duncan, and Evelyn can smell it from a mile away.

"What the hell it feels like someone's died in this room, it feels like we've walked into a funeral," she tells cameras.

Blissfully unaware that there's any tension between them, Rupert asks the pair how Duncan's big romantic boat date went. Oh, read the room Rupert.

Nine Is Rupert really set on this outfit?

"I was ready to tell him how I'm falling for him and I can't wait to see things go and he pretty much ripped our entire relationship apart," Alyssa gives a dramatic retelling of events.

It's "tough" for Duncan to hear such a "strong statement" but the groom is tired and he says if expressing his concerns is "ripping her heart out" then so be it.

The door opens and Harrison walks in by himself… again. By this point it's happened so many times that no one bats an eyelid.

Harrison is quick to get his story out and tells the group that he was "viciously attacked" by Bronte and Kirra as if they're two unleashed Pitbulls. Evelyn and the girls lose interest in Harrison's sob story pretty quickly.

Bronte makes her own solo entrance and is adamant she "doesn't have the time of day" for Harrison. He catches her off guard with an unexpected olive branch but it's knocked back in a second.

Nine Harrison making his usual solo appearance.

Dinner is served and Ollie wants to kick things off by hearing all about Bronte and Harrison's delightful Homestay. But before they can get into the nitty gritty the experts crash the Dinner Party – and no, they're not here for a bite to eat.

They're here to deliver another Honesty Box.

"This exercise is not for the faint of heart, it will be tough and it will be very confronting," Alessandra addresses the group.

And with that not-so-pleasant disclaimer out of the way, let's get into the questions…

Tahnee and Ollie

Our resident love birds breeze through the relationship test.

"I just find it crazy that we've been on this thing for so long and we can't get enough of each other," Ollie beams.

And when Tahnee asks if he's falling in love with her he says "that's an easy one, 100 per cent yes."

"A lot of the questions me and Ollie have kind of already discussed with each other so it was just kind of nice to share with the group," Tahnee tells cameras.

Their answers are so heartwarming they even manage to squeeze an "aww" out of a stone cold Harrison.

Alyssa and Duncan

These two are already on thin ice and there's nothing like airing out all your relationship issues in front of everyone to make things better.

Alyssa reveals that she feels like she's "never going to be good enough" for Duncan's "high expectations" and she has "a lot of doubts" following their Final Date.

Nine Alyssa and Duncan are both riddled with doubts about their relationship.

Despite Alyssa's answers being all doom and gloom, when he's asked how he feels about her he says: "I feel warm, I feel close, I love how you make me feel when it's good."

And while you'd think that's the best answer he could give, you'd be wrong.

"When it's good? Which is what, 56% of the time?" Alyssa snaps, clearly forgetting the first half of Duncan's sentence.

Duncan doesn't understand how even when he's trying to say something nice Alyssa "just cuts him down".

Even still Duncan continues to praise his wife saying she has "amazing traits". He adds that he has some concerns about their different ideas of what a healthy relationship looks like.

Alyssa pushes Duncan to "be specific" and when he is she doesn't like the answer she gets. In a nutshell, he hopes the challenges they've had in their relationship are only due to the pressure of the experiment, otherwise it's not a healthy relationship.

Having copped a bit of criticism, Alyssa wants to end Duncan's question time: "Can we move onto the next box please?"

Evelyn and Rupert

Things get off to a good start for the pair when Evelyn reports her feelings have grown for Rupert.

"I feel a vulnerability between both of us and there's obviously an undeniable respect and care," she says.

Things take a turn when Rupert asks Evelyn what her least favourite thing about him is. Evelyn gently tells Rupert that he "sometimes says the wrong things".

But Rupert insists he's "always just talking smack".

"Rupert you can't be just talking smack when you meet my mother," Evelyn says.

Rupert says Evelyn should trust him to say the right thing despite his recurring foot-in-mouth disease.

Evelyn also thinks that Rupert could put more effort into the relationship.

"It's taken seven weeks for you to take me on a date and I don't think that's enough effort," she says.

But Rupert says his lack of effort is because Evelyn hasn't shown any interest in him. Evelyn says that's nonsense because they've been intimate.

Rupert thinks he's still entitled to his opinion because being intimate isn't an obvious enough sign that she likes him.

"I could just be a piece of meat to her," he tells cameras. OK Rupert, we love your ambition but that's probably not the case.

Lyndall and Cameron

In a statement that shocks no one, Cameron reveals he's unsure if Lyndall will fit into his life in the Northern Territory.

After all the times Lyndall has defended Bronte, Bronte finally jumps in to return the favour telling Cameron he'd be "crazy to let Lyndall go".

Nine The exact moment Lyndall's heart begins deflating.

But it doesn't quite seem to sink in for Cam who doubles down on his stance that he "doesn't feel like he is the right person" for Lyndall.

"You need someone who can show you all this affection and give you reassurance," he says.

Lyndall pipes up saying she "didn't get a kiss the entire time they were on Homestays".

But Cam is quick to shut her down and says "that's bulls..t"

Feeling defeated by the whole encounter, Lyndall has nothing else to say.

But Cameron has one more thing to add to the conversation and it's probably something he should've saved for when they got back to the apartment.

Nine Ollie thinking: "Mate I just don't get you."

"I love Lyndall as a person, I'm just not going down that path of falling in love," he says.

"And that's where I'm at."

It's the first time Lyndall is hearing that Cameron can't see himself falling for her. She takes a breather in the Cocktail Lounge where she breaks down in tears and all the girls rush to her support.

Back at the table, even Ollie and Duncan plead with Cameron to stop stringing Lyndall along.

Unable to speak because she's busy choking on her own tears, Evelyn speaks on Lyndall's behalf. She storms back to the dinner table to give Cameron a piece of her mind.

"Cam you are such an arsehole, you've strung her along this whole entire time and for her to hear this in front of everyone is a low f...ing blow," she scathes.

"You should be ashamed of yourself."

But Cameron doesn't seem too bothered and shrugs his shoulders saying "that's no good".

Lyndall sums up everyone's feelings when she returns to the group and says: "What a bloody mess that was."

Nine Melinda doesn't know if she and Layton will be able to recover from this.

Melinda and Layton

Up-and-down couple Melinda and Layton seem to be on a serious high.

"You tick all of my boxes like no guy ever has before," Melinda gushes.

And when Layton asks if Melinda is falling in love with him, she says she's "already there".

Of course we should know by now that with these two, the downturn is never too far away.

When it's Melinda's turn to ask if Layton is falling in love with him he says he's "not there yet". OUCH.

The response doesn't surprise Melinda who says she's used to dealing with "robot Layton".

"I do love Layton but because I have things that aren't 100 per cent, it's not good enough for Layton, it doesn't add up," she tells cameras.

It's not all bad news from Layton. He admits he often think that he can see himself falling in love with Melinda. It's just a matter of their unresolved issues that are preventing them from moving forward.

But Melinda doesn't know if there'll be any moving forward after tonight.

"I really feel like tonight is endgame for us," she cries.

Bronte and Harrison

We're not sure what the little trip home to Perth has exactly done to Bronte but something has snapped and is isn't having a bar of Harrison.

As the questioning plays out, the pair rehash out Harrison's catch up with Bronte and her sister Kirra but they have very different recounts of events.

Nine Don't mess with Bronte tonight.

"You and your sister attacked me," Harrison says.

"She sat there and called me very damaging things and you supported that and that was another betrayal."

"Please, she held you accountable for being a condescending arsehole to me," Bronte counters.

But Bronte is firm that she "would choose her family over Harrison any day".

It's Bronte's turn to answer the questions and she reveals that even when the couple were in a good place she doesn't believe Harrison had good intentions.

"I don't believe that it was genuine for you, I believe that you just wanted to get through this to save your image."

"Honestly I have never met anybody like you."

Harrison thanks her but she quickly clarifies she "means it in the worst way possible"

"I don't believe that you were genuine from day one and the way that you honestly think that everybody else is the problem."

Harrison talks over the top of Bronte to try and take control of the situation. Ironically he asks if he can finish speaking but the group decides that it's time for Harrison to put a cork in it.

When Bronte finally gets to say her piece, Harrison isn't interested in hearing it. ﻿

"Do you want to go to the next question or are you done?" he sneaks in one more snide remark.

And Bronte is done, with the questions and with Harrison – for good. The bride storms out and doesn't look back.

"Harrison we're done, we're over and honestly never want to see you again!"

This story was originally published on 9Entertainment and is republished with permission.