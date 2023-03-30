Jennifer Aniston says Friends is now 'offensive' to a 'whole generation of kids’

Jennifer Aniston says comedy has changed a lot since she shot to fame in the TV sitcom Friends, and she believes the younger generation would find the much-loved show “offensive” now.

The actor is promoting her new film Murder Mystery 2 in which she stars alongside Adam Sandler.

In an interview with AFP, the 54-year-old said she believes comedy has evolved since the 1990s when the show first aired.

“Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life," she said.

Aniston said that in the past comedy used to poke fun at bigotry and that “it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now we're not allowed to do that”.

"There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive. There were things that were never intentional and others... well, we should have thought it through – but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston is promoting her new film Murder Mystery 2 in which she stars alongside Adam Sandler.

She added that the “world needs humour” and that people shouldn’t that themselves too seriously.

Friends, which debuted in 1994, is still widely successful in reruns on streaming platforms around the world.

It has faced accusations that some of the jokes and situations, as well as the lack of diversity, have not aged well.

Co-creator Marta Kauffman admitted last year that the lack of non-white actors was a blind spot when making the show.

NBC Lisa Kudrow (as Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel) and Courteney Cox (as Monica) in Friends.

”Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It's painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I'm embarrassed that I didn't know better 25 years ago,” said Kauffman.

Other storylines which have been called out as problematic include Chandler’s treatment of his transgender father and the fat-shaming of Monica.