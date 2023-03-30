'They've f...ed us': Today FM staff go to the pub, station's fate due to be announced at 5pm

Today FM hosts vent as they are taken off air.

Today FM staff have left the MediaWorks building after the radio station was abruptly pulled off-air and the future of the station hangs in the balance.

The radio station’s website said a full update on the future of the station is set to be given at 5pm.

Staff had been drinking in the building’s outside pavilion following the meeting, before leaving the Gudgeon Street building about 12.15pm.

Stuff Staff walked out but didn’t want to comment.

Screaming and yelling could be heard as the group exited the property, which included star host Tova O’Brien and Wilhelmena Shrimpton.

No one wanted to speak to a waiting reporter except one person, who yelled “we will survive”.

The group walked up to the nearby pub, The Cav, from where cheers could be heard inside.

Stuff Tova O’Brien’s boss Carol Hirschfeld puts a comforting arm around her on their way to the pub.

Stuff Hosts Tova O’Brien and Leah Panapa left MediaWorks’ HQ for the pub about 12.15pm.

The board has proposed to close the station one year after opening it, with staff given until the end of the day to make submissions.

READ MORE:

* MediaWork's new talk station Today FM to launch on March 21

* Tova O'Brien: Broadcaster must wait two months before beginning her new job

* Carol Hirschfeld to be executive producer of Mediaworks' new Tova O'Brien radio show



Staff were seen leaving the meeting at MediaWorks building in central Auckland’s College Hill about 10.45am on Thursday morning, as the station played music.

Stuff MediaWorks staff leave the Auckland office for a drink.

Stuff has been leaked audio from a staff meeting held on Thursday morning with interim chief executive Wendy Palmer.

“The board were clear we needed to find significant savings,” Palmer told staff gathered.

Palmer said Today FM was the “baby” of former chief executive Cam Wallace and former station boss Dallas Gurney, both of whom left MediaWorks within the past fortnight.

“Cam and Dallas not being here probably hasn’t been helpful as I’m interim,” she said.

Today FM hosts Duncan Garner and Tova O'Brien.

O’Brien asked Palmer whether MediaWorks was set to be sold off.

“They’re bankers aren’t they ... I guess that’ll be their plan, they’re not here forever, right, they’ve come in to buy an asset and then sell it,” Palmer replied.

Palmer released a statement on Thursday morning, saying Today FM had been taken off-air “at the MediaWorks board’s request”.

MediaWorks was consulting with the team “about the future of the station”, she said.

“This is a difficult time for the team and our priority is supporting them as we work through this process.”

Tom Day, a producer for Tova O’Brien’s show, fronted media outside the MediaWorks building as he left on Thursday.

Stuff Mark Richardson arrived at Today FM on Thursday morning as the company’s future hangs in the balance.

He said he was “gutted” and “disappointed”.

“It was a big shock, but it wasn’t a surprise,” he said.

“In the meeting, Wendy Palmer... said that the MediaWorks board had decided to make the proposal to shut down Today FM.”

Day said the board wanted to keep a digital part of Today FM and also keep parts of the news operation.

“We passionately believe we have done incredible work and we are just frustrated the board doesn’t believe that and I think they’ve got it blatantly wrong,” he said.

Another Today FM employee said people were drinking and crying inside.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Today FM producer Tom Day talks to media.

“Lots of laughter I think, mostly out of shock. Everyone is so heartbroken mostly that we won’t be a team anymore, we all love each other so much.”

Garner and O’Brien broke the news they were being pulled off-air in a shock announcement earlier on Thursday.

“I don't know how much longer we're going to be on air,” O'Brien said.

“It sounds like it's over. We haven't been given a chance.”

She said the team had previously been told they had the support of “everyone” at MediaWorks, including the chief executive and the board.

“They’ve f...ed us ... We're all going to lose our jobs and the station is coming off-air.”

“This is betrayal,” Garner said.

O’Brien said they had been “instructed to play music” ahead of the meeting with Palmer.

“This is going to be over pretty quick,” Garner said.

The final moments of the broadcast, about 9.25am, were downcast as the radio hosts were coming to terms with what they expected to be announced in the meeting.

“We’ve been pulled off-air right now,” Garner said.

“Without even being given a chance,” O’Brien said.

Garner said the whole Today FM news team was in the studio, crying and “shell-shocked”.

Stuff Staff outside MediaWorks on Thursday morning after Today FM staff were told the future of their show was in doubt.

A Today FM announcer read the news at 10am for two minutes before music started playing again.

The shutdown came during a stand-up in Auckland, where Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was unveiling options for a new harbour crossing to sit alongside the Harbour Bridge.

The Today FM reporter in attendance got up during the stand-up, packed up her microphone and left.

Today FM has only been on air for a year. It was launched in March 2022.