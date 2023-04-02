As Today FM implodes, why can't New Zealand get the news right?

Among debate about "new media" and the future of news, a spectacular failure this week is a lesson in how not to do it. So what went wrong at Today FM, and what does it take to do news right? Kelly Dennett reports.

On the first day of its brand-new show Today FM gave away $5000 to a listener (“Good move to ditch Hosking this morning,” enriched caller Grant said), Winston Peters hung up on Tova O’Brien, Duncan Garner announced his religion was ‘karma’, Lloyd Burr soliloquised about feijoas, and Mark Richardson admitted he’d read five books in five decades.

The mood was electric, jubilant.

One year and one week later, though, O’Brien announced on air the station’s board had “f..... us”.

“Betrayal,” said Garner.

And then they were off-air.

SUPPLIED Mitch Harris in his Radio Live days. He says talkback radio is a very specific beast.

There was widespread shock as the station’s closure was reported in real-time, but it was an unsurprising turn of events for former station manager and RadioLive host Mitch Harris, who says from day one Today FM had the wrong line-up.

For an outsider looking in, though, it was the makings of a power team: The expertise of former Newstalk ZB general manager Dallas Gurney, a reasonably stirring pitch for a show that promised to debate the issues from all sides – a fresh antidote to grim clickbait – and heavyweights like executive producer Carol Hirschfeld, broadcasters O’Brien and Garner, and well known household names like Richardson, Burr, Leah Panapa and Polly Gillespie.

But all Harris saw was the beltway: young, progressive urbanites who would have trouble relating to talkback callers.

“I didn’t think that lineup would ever succeed,” Harris says bluntly. “If you’re on The Rock, you know, you don't have hip hop artists. To compete in talkback radio you have to have older people that are real heavyweights.

“Just a journalist won't do - news has got be good and all the rest of it, [but] you gotta have people who can relate to blue-collared, conservative, working-class people. Just going right wing doesn't work either.”

Ross Giblin Heather du Plessis-Allan is a powerful force at Newstalk ZB, alongside Mike Hosking in his Breakfast seat.

Ex Today FM host Dave Letele, who was approached to do a show about community matters, agrees: “Grassroot community groups don't really have a mainstream platform like I had, to drive home issues that we're seeing on the front line.”

Before Harris left MediaWorks he worked with the likes of Willy Jackson and John Tamihere, whom he says could capture listeners simply with a conversation about pricey vet bills. He rates Paul Henry too, and says TV3’s breakfast show was left “exposed... the tide going out and no-one wearing shorts” when the broadcaster left.

The MediaWorks talk radio brand has become a poisoned chalice. It ditched RadioLive at the end of 2018 and in its place launched Magic Talk, widely believed to be an attempt to swing to the right and compete for Newstalk ZB’s audience. But Magic, too, was scrapped after becoming mired in controversy by on-air comments made by then host Peter Williams (who has since gone to anti-vax Voices for Freedom’s web-radio platform).

Experts say rebranding as Today FM was an attempt to get away from the Magic label – but neither Magic nor Today ever rated as highly as RadioLive. “Which begs the question of whether they’d have been better off sticking with that,” says a former staffer.

Former MediaWorks owner Steven Joyce says stations are built on loyal audiences.

“I think it's the fourth incarnation of talkback on MediaWorks. It was Radio Pacific 20 years ago, and has now been relaunched three times in 20 years. Talk radio is one where your audiences are established over the years. Three name changes in 20 years, that's not going to help.”

Harris is resolute that people in suits can’t just walk into a station and expect to understand the dynamic and complex demands of radio. People think you can just shoehorn in American-style culture wars to rate well, says Harris, but that misunderstands that fundamentally New Zealanders are about fairness, more so than free speech.

Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel, Harris is bemused MediaWorks simply didn’t just throw some money at Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan whose audience likely would have followed her.

supplied The departure of MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace was the first sign of things to come.

“Really good talk shows get things going,” says Harris. “Weak, lazy hosts pull out some culture s..., but they get crappy callers and it degrades, and degrades, and degrades. If you’re going to rely on the cheap shot stuff, you attract dumbass callers who are boring and stupid, saying things like, ‘let’s bring back the death penalty’. It's excruciating.”

Harris clarifies that he doesn’t think that Today FM was pulling the lowest common-denominator card, and rates both Garner and O’Brien as journalists. But, he says, fundamentally listeners, “want to be entertained, and they want it to be interesting. Duncan Garner ranting on with his stupid s..., is that interesting?

“A lot of people think that talk radio is about your political position, it's not. It’s a whole lot of factors, and the key thing is relating to your audience. You also can't fake it on talkback. You can’t put this stuff on, this whole idea of playing devil's advocate is rubbish, it never works.

“You have to have absolutely top-shelf talent, you have to have a good newsroom working well, and then you have to give it some time.”

As for the latter two options, it appears Today FM had neither.

Its competition, ZB, dwarfs others in its ratings. GfK’s latest commercial radio ratings survey showed Today FM drew a cumulative weekly audience of about 29,000 in Auckland between June and December, compared with ZB’s 269,000.

Ex broadcaster Bill Ralston told Stuff: “Radio is a funny business. It’s habit, and that dial is pretty well welded into Newstalk ZB or National Radio, if you’re into news or current affairs.”

With CEO Cam Wallace’s backing, it’s understood Gurney told the MediaWorks board to ignore ratings for the first four years of a 10-year plan. But things headed south after Wallace departed the company.

Staffers say Gurney was clearly under pressure to cut costs, and the show was barred from using freelancers, putting strain on full-time staff. According to sources, on one recent Friday afternoon Gurney emailed staff asking for volunteers to cover vacant weekend shifts, and was frustrated when people didn’t leap forward to volunteer.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Tova O’Brien’s first day at Today FM, in 2022.

Gurney resigned himself not long after, and several producers were made redundant in February, as the station tried to consolidate its resources. Hosts knew the station wasn’t making much money, but believed that MediaWorks would continue with the project to avoid completely ceding the talkback market to ZB.

AUT’s head of audio and journalism at its School of Communication Studies, Matt Mollgaard, says Today FM appeared to be doing things right – it was slowly growing revenue, it had tapped into younger audiences through a multi-platform strategy, had a strong digital offering, and ahead of the October general election had the best in the political reporting business.

But none of that mattered if MediaWorks wasn’t committed to a long term strategy, he says, particularly with a predicted looming recession, and a struggle to renew sponsorship.

“I do think it's a missed opportunity,” Mollgaard says. “ZB’s problem is that its audience is older, and that audience will die off literally and figuratively. You have to have a long-term view, it takes five to 10 years.”

It would have lost money in the first few years, but eventually it could have been a profitable and valuable station, says Mollgaard. The problem: “Most companies don't look at it that way. They like to offload things in two to three years.”

The decision to can Today FM was puzzling given its expensive start-up costs. Mollgaard points out that new media that have successfully emerged in recent years are digital-based newsrooms, like The Spinoff and Newsroom, that will inevitably have fewer initial costs.

Says Joyce, “They went with quite a high-cost model. Good on them for being brave and courageous, but of course, at some point, if it doesn't start to work quite quickly, that becomes a problem. You're also dealing with private equity owners who ... at the end of day, they've got shorter time horizons than others. And so they're not going to sit around forever on it.

“I'm sure that people would argue that they weren't given the opportunity that they were told they were going to get. What I would say is actually it'd be very, very challenging even after five years given the structure of the market.”

Supplied Bodo Lang of Auckland University is convinced governments will be forced to have a state broadcaster as private entities drop off.

In the wider NZ media ecosystem, companies have gone public with struggles to attract and retain staff, the cost of print, dwindling advertising spend, and how to monetise news that has long been free online. This year a recession is expected, and the Public Interest Journalism Fund - a government scheme that propped up jobs and gave project grants through NZ On Air, comes to an end. Meanwhile, the attempted RNZ/TVNZ merger has been abandoned.

Leaked MediaWorks documents suggest the company will have its other brands use Today FM’s frequencies at no extra cost, while retaining 75% of its revenue. Insiders believe its newsroom will be kept, given the expense of launching it to fill a bulletins hole previously filled by Newshub.

Says Mollgaard: “I think the lesson is that it's a really expensive way of starting a radio station and if you don't have the company and management backing you, what’s the point?”

Despite Today FM's very public implosion, Mollgaard believes this isn’t an example that current affairs on the wireless isn’t worth doing, even though fewer people are listening to the radio. While broadcasters may be trying to exploit popular social media like TikTok to gain a footing with younger demographics, particularly on music stations, he says journalism can be at its strongest on radio.

New Zealand saw this after Cyclone Gabrielle, when for days or weeks the only way some on the East Coast could access information was through the radio. Auckland commuters who spend hours stuck in traffic will also appreciate the news, he says.

Joyce agrees: “Radio is still one of the best media markets to be in. There's less competition for ears, the competition for eyes is more dramatic... It has quite a unique relationship with its audience. It's still a very strong medium.”

Ultimately, says Mollgaard, Today FM's failure is a blow for journalism.

“We've lost another outlet, another training ground, another place that holds the powerful to account. It’s a shame for our media ecology. It’s a shame we don’t have more spaces for young journalists to go.”

Says Dave Letele: “I feel for the journos and the producers, they did good work and they've lost their jobs. The main talent there were on good money but the guys behind the scenes … it's going to be tough on them.

“Last week I said [to bosses], ‘I need to do some more shows, so I can get more money, otherwise it's not worth it for me because it's hard on my family’. They said, ‘Give us a week, and we'll get back to you’.”

While top names like O’Brien are likely to be snapped up by other brands – except, perhaps not by Newshub - “too much bad blood,” a source says – Mollgaard believes it will be a lonely and stressful time for other staff.

Marketing expert Bodo Lang sounds similarly disillusioned. He says the station’s failure is a sad sign of the times: “Print was first, radio and television will be next. My prediction for the future of local content is very dire.”

Lang says global platforms and their streaming services have decimated New Zealand’s media and drowned out local voices, just like they’ve done in other smaller countries.

“I'm convinced governments in places like New Zealand, Ireland and Norway will say we have to have a state broadcaster no matter the cost. Otherwise, in 20 years we'll be watching American content 24/7.”

Although the drop in advertising and sponsorship deals will be partly due to the recession, it’s mainly being driven by a lack of listeners in an oversubscribed market. And while Today FM’s high-profile presenters might have tempted an older audience to tune in, they would have done little to convince younger people.

“Quite simply, if Today FM had a growing audience they wouldn't be out of business.”

Ultimately, Lang believes a “healthy contraction” of the radio market could be a good thing for its survivors, though warns they should be assessing what they’re offering listeners.

“If that’s not a compelling and well known proposition then you're going down the gurgler.”

Additional reporting: Virginia Fallon and Kevin Norquay.