Yellowjackets finally delivers the 'disgusting' scene that we've all seen coming

This story contains spoilers for season 2 episode 2 of Yellowjackets

The Yellowjackets cast “gagged” after eating fake human meat made from rice paper, jackfruit, and maple syrup for the gross-out cannibalism scene.

The show’s stars Sophie Nélisse and Courtney Eaton told BuzzFeed News about their time shooting the "disgusting" season two scene on Friday.

"We were like, 'This is the grossest thing ever.' It just tasted disgusting," Nélisse said.

Yellowjackets writer and co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco told Vulture: “You could feel the energy: ‘Oh my God, are we really gonna do this?’ Some of them are nervous. We all bet on who’s gonna throw up first – obviously just jovially,”

READ MORE:

* Melanie Lynskey on a golden time for her and there being more roles for older women

* Yellowjackets season two is finally here - but Gen X and Gen Y see it differently

* Jonathan Bailey reveals BTS secrets of filming Bridgerton sex scenes

* Why this Yellowjackets finale death Is 'eating' the cast alive



“It continues to haunt me and live inside me, even though I wrote it. That’s either a good sign or a sign that I’m a little psychotic,” said Lisco.

In episode 2 the team of deserted soccer players resort to eating the body of their teammate Jackie (Ella Purnell), who froze to death in the first season.

KAILEY SCHWERMAN/Supplied Season two goes in a darker direction for the Emmy-winning show

The team are struggling to decide what to do with her corpse – when Taissa (Jasmine Savoy Brown) suggests they burn the body, the ravenous girls find the smell so overpowering that they descend upon her body and eat their dead friend.

“Jackie-fruit, which we called it,” explained Lisco “was made of jackfruit, paprika, maple syrup, some smoke flavours, salt, and pepper. Some of the teen cast is vegan, so we had to make it out of something everybody could eat.”

Nélisse suggested that this is just the start of darker things to come for her character, Shauna.

“I definitely think she goes down a really dark path. I think she goes a little feral and animalistic with it," Nélisse told Insider.

Lisco said that the scene “was almost libidinous, like a quasi-erotic, hedonistic experience.”

Showtime The Yellowjackets cast have opened up about their experience shooting the show’s first big cannibalism scene

But he also stressed that the characters, while blinded by hunger, “were actually having the most harrowing and traumatic experience of their lives”.

"Once you kind of have this idea in your head for something that's kind of forbidden and there's no societal rules and you have the opportunity to do it, and you're at this point of starving, I think you're gonna end up reverting to some animalistic things," Eaton told Buzzfeed.

The worst, according to Lisco, is perhaps yet to come.

“One of the things about the season that we’re very excited about is this is the least transgressive thing that they may do,” Lisco said to Vulture.

“Their choices are going to get more morally ambiguous as the season progresses, and they’re going to have to decide who they are and integrate their worst impulses into themselves.”