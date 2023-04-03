MediaWorks' board breaks silence over Today FM closure, takes swipe over final broadcast

Duncan Garner and Tova O'Brien announced the news Today FM was closing on Thursday morning, with O’Brien saying “they’ve f...ed us”.

MediaWorks’ board has broken its silence over its closure of Today FM, taking a swipe at the “disappointing” final broadcast by Tova O’Brien and Duncan Garner.

O’Brien and Garner were live on Today FM’s airwaves on Thursday morning as it became apparent the talk radio station was closing, after only operating for a year.

“They’ve f...ed us," O'Brien said live on air. “This is betrayal,” Garner said.

MediaWorks’ board responded on Monday in a statement, saying it was unfortunate the termination process had played out in the media before staff had been told.

“Clearly emotions were running high on Thursday and some of the Today FM team broke the news on air ahead of the planned announcement and meetings with the team.

“This was disappointing and certainly not what was planned.”

MediaWorks’ board of three said the Today FM team worked extremely hard in 2022 and the board did not want to diminish their effort.

The statement also reaffirmed why Today FM was shut – it was losing too much money.

The interim chief executive was last week heard saying as much in a leaked recording and a leaked document also laid bare the station’s financial woes.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Today FM producer Tom Day talks to media.

“The view of the Board was that Today FM wasn’t commercially sustainable and it was in the best interests of MediaWorks as a whole to close the station,” the statement said.

The board said the station’s revenue did not offset its operating costs.

The outlook for the station was “challenging” due to audience trends underperforming and trending downwards, the statement said.

MediaWorks would now be focusing on its music radio stations and billboard business, it said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Host Mark Richardson turned up to the MediaWorks office on Thursday morning after the announcement.

Stuff also asked the board about the potential of litigation after one employment lawyer said staff needed more time for the submission process they were offered around the closure of the station.

“As this is an ongoing employment matter and the MediaWorks team are working through the process it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.

“However, I can confirm that MediaWorks will be meeting all of its employment contractual obligations,” the board said.

Audio was leaked to Stuff of interim chief executive Wendy Palmer in the all-station meeting on Thursday morning responding to O’Brien about whether MediaWorks was set to be sold off.

“They’re bankers aren’t they ... I guess that’ll be their plan, they’re not here forever, right, they’ve come in to buy an asset and then sell it,” Palmer said of the board’s motivation.

A leaked 16-page document revealed 30 hosts and production staff were proposed to have their roles disestablished.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tova O’Brien was the breakfast host of Today FM but couldn’t get ratings high enough, quick enough for MediaWorks’ owners.

It also revealed a review would begin for the 20 staff who work in the station’s news operation.

The rationale for closure, according to the document, was that MediaWorks could retain 75% of Today FM’s revenue with significant cost savings, if other MediaWorks stations used the existing frequencies.

The leaked document also revealed less than one business day was planned for staff to submit on the proposal to close the station.

On Friday, MediaWorks backtracked on Today FM’s termination broadcast after it said a new station would be launched on Today FM’s old frequencies, clarifying that the frequencies would be used by already established stations.