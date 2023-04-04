A Harry Potter TV series could soon be in the works

All eight Harry Potter movies are now available to stream on Neon.

Wands at the ready: a new Harry Potter television series could be coming to television screens with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc and HBO Max set to close a deal soon.

The news was confirmed by two anonymous insiders, who told Bloomberg each season of the series would be based on one of author JK Rowling’s seven Potter books.

Although the books have already been adapted into eight highly-successful films, the sources say show creators are hopeful a television series will dive deeper into the books, which have 4,224 pages across the entire series.

The series is hoped to be a major keystone of the new streaming strategy set to be announced by HBO and parent company Warner Bros. next week.

Warner Bros. chief executive officer David Zaslav, and HBO chief Casey Bloys, have reportedly been in talks with Rowling to secure the series, however a deal has not yet been reached.

Rowling will reportedly be involved with the series to ensure it stays true to the original books, however she would not be running the show day-to-day or serve as the primary creator, according to the sources.

The once widely beloved author of the world’s bestselling book series has garnered waves of backlash in recent years for her anti-trans views, leading fans to boycott 2023 video game Hogwarts Legacy, despite Rowling having no involvement in the creation of the game.

The Potter series has spawned a multitude of spin-off projects over the years, including second film franchise Fantastic Beasts and stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.