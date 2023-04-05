Fire breaks out at UK studio during Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series shoot

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video in 2022.

A small fire broke out on Monday (local time) at Bray Studios in the United Kingdom where the most expensive TV show ever – Amazon Prime Video's series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – is being shot.

Fire crews were called to the studio, located near Windsor, about 24km west of London, around 12.26pm after reports of a fire, the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single-storey storage workshop located away from the filming set," the fire service said. "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used three hose reels and a main jet to extinguish the fire."

Firefighters spent about four-and-a-half hours battling the blaze, which was on the perimeter of the studio lot. Filming of the show had stopped as a precaution for only about an hour before resuming. No evacuations were ordered for the cast and crew.

READ MORE:

* See the magical first teaser for the Lord of the Rings prequel series

* First trailer drops for Amazon's new Lord of the Rings prequel television series

* Why Amazon Prime's NZ-shot Lord of the Rings series will not have sex scenes

* Amazon Studios' LOTR relocation is not the first time studio moved NZ production offshore

* Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash 'gutted' to hear Lord of the Rings production moving to UK

* Amazon defends the Lord of The Rings' $1.3b price tag



The origin of the fire was under investigation, but Variety reported that the cause was suspected to be electrical.

Photos published by the Daily Mail showed fire crews at Bray Studios, along with shots of an elaborate castle set where the Lord of the Rings prequel is shooting its second season.

The first season of the series cost about US$700 million (NZ$950m) to produce. With a younger forest elf, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), as the lead, The Rings of Power is set in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth and takes place thousands of years before the stories told in Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Matt Grace/Amazon Prime Video/TNS Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

After its September 2022 release, the show performed well among critics and viewers, breaking Prime Video streaming records. The Rings of Power is scheduled for a total of five seasons.

Production for its first season took place in New Zealand, the home of its film-franchise predecessors. But in 2021, Amazon Studios moved the show's production to the UK for various reasons, including tax incentives, the urging of the Tolkien estate and issues with pandemic-era policies in New Zealand.

Filming for Season 2 began in the UK in October. The new season is expected to be released in early 2024.