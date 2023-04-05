Today FM nominated for nine radio awards, despite being taken off air

The Today FM team leave the MediaWorks building in Freeman’s Bay and walk to the Cav Gastro Pub after their station was suddenly cancelled.

Today FM has been nominated for nine radio awards, a week after it was taken off air.

The station, that was only a year old, was cancelled on March 30.

30 roles were disestablished, with a further 20 under review.

Kua tautapangia a Today FM ki ngā tohu irirangi e iwa, he kotahi wiki i muri i te whakakorenga ōna.

I whakakorengia te teihana, kua kotahi tau anake te oranga ōna, i te 30 o Māehe.

E 30 ngā tūranga i whakarērea, e 20 anō e arotakengia tonutia nei.

Defunct radio station Today FM has been nominated for nine New Zealand Radio Awards the week after it was taken off air for good.

The radio station, which previously boasted hosts such as Tova O’Brien and Duncan Garner, have been named as finalists in a raft of categories.

This includes two entries for best long-form video, best documentary, best team news coverage on the death of the Queen and the war in Ukraine and best coverage on a sports story.

Individually, Wilhelmina Shrimpton​ was nominated for best news journalist, and Angie Skerrett​ was nominated for best newsreader.

On March 30, Today FM called an urgent meeting with employees, when it was announced the MediaWorks board had decided to close Today FM just over a year after it started.

Prior to the meeting, O’Brien and Garner broke the news while live on air.

“I don't know how much longer we're going to be on air,” O'Brien said.

“It sounds like it's over. We haven't been given a chance.”

Stuff Duncan Garner and Tova O'Brien were two big names in the Today FM line-up.

“This is betrayal,” Garner said.

Employees were told they had until 4pm that day to make submissions on the decision, but most employees realised the deal was already done.

After walking out en masse from the MediaWorks building at lunchtime on March 30, employees including O’Brien, Shrimpton and Lloyd Burr headed to a nearby pub, where they remained for several hours, racking up a drinks bill on a corporate card.

At 5pm, the official decision was announced – Today FM was no more, with 30 hosts and production staff losing their jobs, and another 20 were put under review.

MediaWorks’ board responded on Monday in a statement, saying it was unfortunate the termination process had played out in the media before staff had been told.

“Clearly emotions were running high on Thursday and some of the Today FM team broke the news on air ahead of the planned announcement and meetings with the team.

“This was disappointing and certainly not what was planned.”

The board confirmed why Today FM was shut: it was just losing too much money.

“The view of the board was that Today FM wasn’t commercially sustainable and it was in the best interests of MediaWorks as a whole to close the station,” the board said in a statement on Monday.

On March 30, the Radio Broadcasters Association told Stuff it would not be withdrawing Today FM from the finalist list, unless Today FM chooses to do so.

When asked if there were any plans to withdraw Today FM, MediaWorks Interim CEO Wendy Palmer did not acknowledge Stuff’s question.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists in the New Zealand Radio Awards,” Palmer said in a statement.

“With 79 finalists from MediaWorks across the 50 categories, it's an outstanding recognition of the hard work all of our teams have put in over the last year.”

The New Zealand Radio Awards winners will be announced on June 1.