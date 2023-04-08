Disney+ uses AI tech instead of hiring extras in new film

Prom Pact is now available to stream on Disney+.

An editing mistake in the Disney+ film Prom Pact has spooked viewers, leaving them “horrified”.

The teen film centres on high school senior Mandy Yang (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), who is deferred for Harvard, and does everything she can to get off the wait list – including befriending all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper), whose father is a powerful Harvard alum.

Stuff The AI cast in Prom Pact.

But in an early scene showing a high school pep rally, the camera pans to the gym’s bleachers, showing rows of blank, glass-eyed CGI characters who are robotically clapping.

“Why are [there] AI people in Prom Pact?” a now-viral tweet queried, alongside a screenshot of the scene.

The revelation that the streamer was already using AI extras in their latest film sent the internet into a tailspin.

The scene is a blend of real-life extras and CGI, which can prompt an uncanny valley effect.

“This is just terrifying,” one wrote, while another user noted that they resembled computer game extras: “They look like Sims 2 characters.”

Disney+ has not yet commented.

Some users took Disney to task, accusing the studio giant of being too broke to afford a human cast of extras.

“Bro Disney is acting like they can't afford to hire extras,” commented another person.

“Why would they put them in the first row?” one user queried. “Like don’t draw attention to them.”

Another wrote: “Disney can't be that broke.”