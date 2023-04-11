Why don't we see a body in the latest episode of Succession?

The first episode of the fourth and final season of Succession is now available to stream on Neon and Sky Go.

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Succession season four, episode three.

In a stomach-lurching twist, Succession took a brutal measure worthy of its CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox) – it knocked the bastard off.

In a painstakingly crafted 27-minute single shot, Succession dropped the bomb of Logan Roy’s demise, then forced us to watch it ripple out in real time, streaking through the lives and across the faces of the Roy children one by one.

The confusion, panic, terror, and hysteria that arrive before grief were brought to graphic life - the viewers knocked off their sofas by the blinding twist, one that resets the chessboard yet again in creator Jesse Armstrong’s titanic show.

Amid all the chaos, one bold creative decision stood out amongst the others – we never see Logan Roy die, nor his body hit the ground. Armstrong’s decision not to show us the body hints that everything is up in the air – an uncertainty which will linger for the rest of the season.

What could have been a season-ender is delivered nonchalantly, 15 minutes into the third episode, with not so much as a farewell scene. In other words, the death happens like it does in real life – it blindsides you.

“Part of making it embedded in the show was not putting it at episode 9, because then we’re creating a narrative whereby death is somehow the thing that happens as the bitter cherry on the cake of the show, and I think that wouldn’t be quite right, because that’s not how the shape of life is,” Armstrong told The New Yorker.

Cox told the New Yorker he wasn’t there to film the scene at all.

“I was never there. I wasn’t there at all,” Cox said. “They decided, well, they didn’t want to do that. I mean, they had this idea, you know, I think it’s a phone and an ear. I think that’s all you see, isn’t it?”

Supplied Brian Cox as the foul but fair patriarch Logan Roy in the final season of Succession.

“Today’s the day,” are Logan’s last words, on the phone to Tom Wambsgans. “Strategic refocus. Clean out the stalls. A bit more f...ing aggressive.” That’s Logan – f...ing aggressive to the end.

Tom calls the Roy kids to let them know. It’s stuff of nightmares – the strangeness of his final moments (collapsing in the private jet toilet), the mistranslation down the phone lines, the desperate hustle of the siblings to make their last pleas of love heard (“I can’t forgive you, but I love you” is the most Kendall thing ever).

Then – the body bag. Even the Roys, with all their power, are powerless to do anything about the crude reality over their Dad zipped up on the tarmac. Only Roman goes to see him, perhaps because he’s the best equipped to deal with the grotesque, or perhaps because he needed his Dad most of all.

But the sight of the black body bag provided a full stop to this chapter of Succession – or an ellipsis into its uncertain future.

As a father, Logan has always been a ghost – a spectre hovering over the boardroom table, not a Dad carving up the turkey at Thanksgiving. Now, the children have to reckon with what has happened, mainly –did Logan become undone because he was forced, by their actions, to travel to Sweden to get the deal done?

Death – real death, not soap opera death – happens like this, it disrupts you during the middle of an idle afternoon, in a phone call you expect to be about something mundane, with a sudden crack appearing between life as you knew it and the life that now lies ahead.

Macall Polay/AP Brian Cox’s Logan Roy is gone for good – which, if any, of the siblings will take his place?

The children squirm under the uncertainty – Kendall’s desperate pleading to “make it right”, Roman’s refusal to accept his death, Shiv’s broken voice as she calls for her “Daddy”.

Logan has been waxing lyrical about death, humanity, his soul for a few episodes now. “I’ve got my suspicions. I’ve got my f…ing suspicions,” he cursed in the season premiere when musing on the afterlife.

Now that Logan has gone off to the great big boardroom in the sky, the children are left to sweat it out over who takes his seat at the boardroom on earth – with Succession, the clue is in the title.

Logan Roy’s body may be gone, but the spectre of Logan Roy will continue to be the engine of this plot.

For the battle that lies ahead, it’s clear the Roy children are going to need to get “a bit more f...ing aggressive.”