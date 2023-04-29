'I was disappointed': Rob Lemoto on the end of Ten 7 Aotearoa

After more than two decades of on-air crime fighting, Ten 7 Aotearoa, formerly known as Police Ten 7, is saying goodbye to our television screens. With more than 1000 cases solved since bursting onto screens in 2002, the show will leave a legacy in New Zealand’s television history and policing. Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto has helmed the show since 2014, after taking over from Graham Bell. He has balanced his TV duties with front-line policing.

Lemoto tells Lyric Waiwiri-Smith what it was like to become a telly star, why he’s disappointed the show is ending and shares his thoughts on the accusations the show promoted harmful stereotypes for Pasifika and Māori communities in the name of “low level" entertainment.

Why do you think Kiwis love Ten 7 Aotearoa so much?

It’s Kiwiana – Kiwis are good at having a good time, and sometimes, when they get it wrong, they’re good at having a laugh about it as well.

I think Kiwis have also enjoyed being able to look at what our frontline deals with. We come across people who are not in a good position, and we help them out. There are some cases that are very sad for sure, but then there are some that just make you laugh.

The other side of it is that the public has an opportunity to help us catch those who are out there getting up to no good. It reinforces that we don’t tolerate bad behaviour in this country, and the majority of those who decide to live here are well-minded and law-abiding people. It’s a very uniquely Kiwi show, you get moments such as “always blow on the pie” … Sayings such as “yeah, nah” are always coming out as well ... I sort of go, what is “yeah, nah”?

TVNZ Rob Lemoto has been the host of Ten 7 Aotearoa, formerly Police Ten 7, since 2014.

Yeah! I wonder what you think of Ten 7’s legacy?

We’ve had Crimewatch, and there are other police shows around the world that show you what the police are doing, but [Ten 7] is a mixture of both.

With Graham [Bell], he was specifically looking to solve one serious crime every week with the public’s help, and he would walk them through that crime – this is what the crime was, this is where it happened, these are the clues, and this is how you can help police.

It was pretty unusual for the police as an organisation back then, but because we were getting results from it, it became a strong thing that carried on over time.

A lot of serious crimes have occurred that have had massive impacts on victims, so to be able to help them with a case that may otherwise not be solved is huge, and we got massive results.

I was blown away when I first started by the success that Graham had had, and I was happy to continue it.

Matt Klitscher/TVNZ “We don’t tolerate bad behaviour in this country, and the majority of those who decide to live here are well-minded and law-abiding people.”

Were there any personal moments that stood out to you over the years?

Recognition is something I didn’t really expect, and within the first 12 months of being on Ten 7, people would be yelling out “thanks”, and my family and I would have a giggle if we were out and people would be whispering around us.

I remember I was reversing out of the studio a year and half into Ten 7 and got frantically waved down by a passerby. I was late leaving Auckland because we got tied up in production and I knew I was about to hit a lot of traffic, but I stopped because I figured this person had taken the time to acknowledge me, and it would be rude not to say anything. I rolled down my window to say g’day, and he was like, “you’ve got a flat tyre, mate”.

Those little things always stick with me ... the reactions when I first started were overwhelming and took a while to get used to, but this was a nice little humbling experience to remind me, “you’re on TV – so what?”

Matt Klitscher/TVNZ Lemoto remembers being waved down by someone he assumed to be a fan – it turned out he had a flat tyre.

How did you balance hosting Ten 7 and being a Detective Senior Sergeant?

The Ten 7 team were fantastic, and they believe in the product they deliver and were very aware that I was extremely average when I started – don’t know if I’ve improved – but they were very available when I needed advice on presentation. My supervisors in the police also understood the value of Ten 7, and how it helped solve cases that would have otherwise been filed.

I worked really hard to become a supervisor in criminal investigation, and I’m really proud of the work we do in the police, so I wasn’t willing to just walk away, and the Ten 7 team were very accommodating and understood that policing is a big passion of mine.

Why did you feel it was time to end Ten 7?

It wasn’t my decision. I was very disappointed when I heard it was coming to an end, because of the number of victims that we’ve interacted with and managed to get results for over the years, and the public’s proven willingness to help.

I thought [Ten 7] was a great vehicle to help solve crime, so I was disappointed when TVNZ made the announcement. I try to focus on the positives that came out of the show and celebrate the successes.

TVNZ “I thought [Ten 7] was a great vehicle to help solve crime, so I was disappointed when TVNZ made the announcement.”

How did you feel about the accusations of racism directed towards the show?

I was disappointed when they rolled in – I’ve seen how hard the production team works, and I know how hard my colleagues in the police work, so any accusation that you don’t agree with is a bit hard to take in.

Ten 7: The Final Week airs May 1 – 3 on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm.