New Bluey episode sparks heated debate among parents, with some branding it 'fatphobic'

A new episode of Bluey finally dropped over the weekend in Australia, much to the giddy delight of families.

And yet, almost as soon as the highly-anticipated episode went to air, some backlash began – sparking a vigorous and heated debate among fans.

The latest instalment of the award-winning kids' show, called 'Exercise', is all about how challenging it can be for parents to find time for fitness.

It opens with a bathroom scene, where ﻿Bandit and Chilli (Bluey's mum and dad) weigh themselves on the scales, with Bandit sighing and touching the excess skin around his middle.

The rest of the episode features Bandit sweating it out in the backyard with the kids, incorporating it into a fun "work" game, before heading to the doctor for a check-up at the end. ﻿

Some parents said they were 'appalled' at what they called a 'fatphobic' and 'body shaming' messaging, with many so 'shocked' they had to turn it off and ban the episode from their household.

"Is it just me or did the scene in the bathroom at the start of the episode make anyone else feel uncomfortable? I was mortified to see this kind of behaviour on a kids' show," said one disgruntled parent on a Facebook page.

"With one in five children around the world showing signs of disordered eating, I really expected more…"

A new episode of Bluey has come under fire for being "fatphobic".

Paediatric dietician Dr Kyla Smith from Perth – who is also a mum and self-described 'huge Bluey fan' – welcomed discussion about the episode on her Facebook page, but also called for the opening scene to be changed.

"I'd love to see the first 30 seconds changed," she wrote in a Facebook post. "I don't want my girls watching other trusted adults (albeit dogs!) expressing dissatisfaction with how their body looks. All bodies are good bodies."

"Diet culture is insidious, and we don't often realise how much our kids are exposed to," she added, speaking to 9Honey. "I'd love us all to be more aware of not commenting ﻿negatively about our bodies in front of our kids (and ideally not at all)."

"I'm a GP and will not be showing this episode to my kids unless the scales and 'tummy jiggle' bit is altered. I was horrified as soon as I saw it," another mum replied.

"Eating disorder survivor here. That episode will not be on repeat in our house," shared another.



Other parents disagreed, defending the episode against claims it was 'fatphobic'.

"I am fat and come across phobic and shaming behaviour every day. This wasn't it," said one person.

"How about if it's an issue for you, turn it into a teachable moment, have a conversation and move on! You can't control everything they see on TV but you can educate your own child!" pointed out another parent.

"I think everyone is overreacting!" chimed in another mum. "My three-year-old is more focussed on what Bluey and Bingo are doing – going to work! She's been playing 'work' all day after watching it this morning. The message adults and kids take from the same situation is completely different."

Other adults pointed out ﻿the important role of weight when it comes to an individual's health, as encapsulated in the final scene when Bandit visits the GP (as an aside, voiced by none other than legendary Kiwi singer Neil Finn).

"I think it's completely okay for adults to realise they are heavy/overweight/fat (yes we should be able to say fat), and want to change it. Exercising is positive and feeling comfortable in one's body often takes work (especially after having children)," said one.

"I do exercise for all kinds of reasons. I'm a sole parent and if I was to be in denial about my weight that would be irresponsible as it will lead to diabetes and other health conditions, which will potentially rob my children of their parent early."

"With a 47% increase in obese children in the last twenty years… everyone is so preoccupied with eating disorders but no one wants to acknowledge the lifelong medical and social impacts of obesity. Weight and weight management should be a normal conversation in life…" another commenter said.

Other Bluey fans thought the critics were simply ﻿overthinking it.

"Nup, think it's great and normal," shared another.



"Parents complain about feeling crap, consult their rolls and decide to get everyone moving. It's literally what happens in our house and I'm guessing a lot of others. That's what makes the show so relatable to families and young children. I personally found no negativity in the episode."

"How about we stop overanalysing a children's show where the only people giving it this insane level of analysis are adults. It's a realistic depiction of what happens in Australian households," declared one.

"I loved the episode. It's a cartoon. There is loads of stuff on TV that you won't like. I think you have put far too much expectation on a kids' cartoon," said another.

"People put way too much energy and expectation into this cartoon," said a fourth.

Let's also not forget that another over-arching theme of the episode was work-life balance - with Bandit deciding to take 10 minutes to put himself first, even if it meant being late for work.

Surely that, in itself, is a positive takeaway message.

So what do the creators of the show think about all this? ﻿Bluey creator and writer Joe Brumm opened up about the episode in the new podcast 'Behind Bluey, sharing the personal inspiration behind it and why it's one for the kids.

He revealed that with some Bluey episodes, he writes with kids more in mind and some more aimed at parents.

"This episode 'Exercise' is definitely more aimed at kids," Brumm said. "﻿It's a real physical comedy.

"It came about because whenever I tried to exercise, to do sit-ups or push-ups, it was like a magnet. The kids would run over and climb all over me and you had to go with it.

"As soon as you become a parent, your time for your fitness is under threat... you do find yourself having to sneak your runs and sport in. ﻿So there was a lot of standing on scales...oh god, we are here now..."

I asked my five-year-old, (who thinks he's 'too old' for Bluey now) for his thoughts: "I loved it, Mum. It's such a good one. It's so funny." ﻿

9Honey has also contacted ABC Kids for further comment.

