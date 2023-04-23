Studying Billy T James: How do we reckon with the comedian's work now?

Over 40 years since his titular comedy show propelled him to stardom, Billy T. James remains a beloved figure in Aotearoa’s history – but in these changing modern times, can we still find humour in the funnyman’s work?

In a first-ever scholarly examination of the Kiwi entertainer’s comedy style, Massey University student Dan Burgess (Ngāpuhi) examined the icon’s comedy style for his master’s thesis Billy T. James: Te Thesis, exploring James’s work as a Māori man in comedy, and the inspirations behind his material.

Burgess, who has also completed a Bachelor of Arts and a Graduate Diploma in English at the University of Otago, says he chose to examine James specifically because “he’s the public foundation of what Māori humour is”, and “paved the way for New Zealand comedy”.

“He’s definitely on the Mount Rushmore of New Zealand comedy,” Burgess said.

“My favourite quote from Funny As was that his ghost still haunts Māori and Pasifika comedy, and every Māori comedian is compared to Billy T James, and that will continue until Taika Waititi becomes old and grey, and he becomes the new standard.”

In his research, Burgess examines James’s style of mimicry in his comedy, which he says the comedian often used to amplify colonial stereotypes of Māori.

James often portrayed Māori characters that were uneducated, crude, and cheap – characteristics that have been negatively attributed to Māori since colonisation.

“He made audiences think about stereotypes of Māori, and how these stereotypes have happened,” Burgess said.

Supplied The comedy style of Billy T. James has inspired a master’s thesis from Māori academic Dan Burgess.

”One of the longest sketches I looked at was Te Pākehā, which was a take on Te Māori exhibit that went to New York. [James] showed what Pākehā had brought to New Zealand during colonisation, so there were exhibits on alcohol, drugs – a quip about taxes because he got in trouble with IRD – those kinds of things.

“It showed that stereotypes about Māori didn’t begin with Māori ... they were brought in by colonial frameworks.”

Burgess says James had defended his stereotyping as simply being a portrayal of people he had met, rather than a purposeful drive to push harmful stereotypes into the public’s mind.

Supplied Dan Burgess at his graduation with his mother.

“If we take his word for that, which is easier said than done sometimes, he showed what he knew as Māori, but we know now there’s a range of Māori,” Burgess said.

“There’s Māori steeped in tikanga and te reo who didn’t learn language until they were 10 or so, and then there’s Māori, like myself, who didn’t connect with their culture until the passing of a family member.”

Burgess says his intention with his thesis wasn’t to dictate whether audiences should be offended by James, but to provide nuance to his comedy as a whole.

“[Comedy] inevitably ages poorly because it encapsulates the time when it was made,” he says.

“It’s OK to laugh at Billy T.’s jokes, with the understanding that you shouldn’t be laughing at stereotypes, but at what he was – a Māori man portraying how Māori lived.

“It wasn’t always pretty, but life ain’t pretty.”

Stuff It’s OK to laugh at Billy T.’s jokes, with the understanding that you shouldn’t be laughing at stereotypes.

His research also connects James’s comedy style with traditional Māori oral history, where words have been the primary form of knowledge sharing – Burgess writes that James himself said the Māori “flair for entertainment” goes right back to “the orators on the marae [which is] why we have an adeptness towards that because it has always been there”.

As for differences between Māori and Pākehā humour, Burgess said Māori humour tends to “lean on the darker side a little bit more”.

“We’re not scared to take the piss out of ourselves, it’s our way of showing humility, especially as part of dealing with our colonial history,” says Burgess. “Laughter is the best medicine.”

The research also explores the context of James’s time in comedy, coming off the back of the 1975 Māori land march and other important events.

SONY PICTURES The comedian’s work still offers an opportunity for us to laugh at ourselves.

Burgess references a quote by TV producer Tom Parkinson, who had said he was surprised by how little Māori were represented in television, and that there was a rhetoric during James’s time that Māori wouldn’t be able to shoulder the role of a leading man in television – as Burgess describes in his thesis, James became “one of the most recognisable people of his era in Aotearoa NZ”.

Some may find James’s comedy uncomfortable or even offensive in hindsight, but Burgess says the comedian’s work still offers an opportunity for us to laugh at ourselves.

“There was an Evening Post obituary which said, ‘[James] was able to make New Zealanders laugh at themselves, and it would [be a] shame if that spirit were to die with him’,” Burgess says.

“That sentiment – especially with what is going on with the trans community and Māori communities with co-governance – is needed now.

“We need to be able to laugh at ourselves, but more importantly together with the recognition of some of the more political and cultural aesthetics within comedy itself.”