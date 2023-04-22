The best podcast theme song and a note-perfect satire among this week's podcast recommendations

Ride by Benito Skinner and Mary-Beth Barone

Benny Drama, the TikTok auteur who become Gen Z’s pre-eminent satirist, and his bestie, Mary-Beth Barone, here prove that sometimes the simplest podcast template can be a recipe for success.

Many good podcasts offer the voyeuristic pleasure of listening in on a conversation, peeking from behind a wall at two friends – funnier, wittier, smarter parsing the detritus of contemporary life and spinning it into comedy fodder and gold.

Supplied Mary-Beth Barone and Benito Skinner are the hosts of Ride.

Such is the joy of Ride, in which Skinner and Barone adopt the guises of devoted fans, offering fresh takes on their obsessions every week, which each seem to scratch a very particular itch in their brains –Ride works as an idiosyncratic Rosetta Stone for the pop-culture-obsessed from 2008 to today.

Asking one another whether they “ride” for their topic du jour, it’s a chance for each to commit to a 10- minute spiel about what they’re obsessed with that week.

Whether it’s Kim Kardashian’s home cinema or the idea of “traditional family values”, it’s a wellspring for the well-versed in the current zeitgeist (and a dizzying dialogue if you’re not).

Breakfast Buffet

A gonzo, Dada-ist revision of the podcast form itself, Jeffrey Self and Cole Escola’s humour has become a byword for the new era of gleefully unhinged Brooklyn alt-comics.

Making their name in esoteric YouTube videos, Escola and Self turn their hands to a satire of breakfast news show reporting, as hosts Diane Denise-Kitchen and Larry Shed, for Breakfast Buffet.

Imagine John Waters shooting a parody of Network by way of Pee Wee Herman and you have an idea –but just an idea – of the manic antics performed by the puerile pair.

The way Escola and Self curdle the world of artificially sunny, creatively bankrupt current affairs show into something darker than a David Lynch film is artful – but not above the occasional (actually, make that frequent) fart joke.

Sold? I’m not sure if I want you to be – for the uninitiated, there’s little to prepare you for this dark, twisted fantasia of a show – but for those familiar, the laugh-per-minute ratio will make it regular breakfast listening.

The LRB podcast

Accompanied by the best theme tune in the literary magazine podcast space (it’s mesmeric, and deserves a place in the all-time pantheon – or even on your Spotify playlist).

With a revolving door of the world’s literary hive-mind, LRB has always been able to draw back to the edge of the literary fiction circle and chart the rhythms of fiction’s progress – or protests – through the ages.

Come for Julian Barnes on Flaubert, stay for a dissection of Lydia Davis’ world-building – the hosts have the unfussy, plain-spoken approach that makes for smooth listening – and their guests give exclusive glimpses into their writing process, style and rhythms.

You're Wrong About

This takes a simple premise (two journalists explain why we got major moments in pop-culture “wrong” at the time) and expands it to a total phenomenon that explores everything wrong with the binary approach of traditional media, politics and class.

Hosts Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall have a goldmine of a back-catalogue courtesy of the media’s many malapropisms.

There’s no sanctimony in the “think you know? Think again” format, courtesy of the pair’s love and respect for their subject-matter – they explain, without explaining away, the attitudes of the era.

Their pop-cultural revisionism is especially valuable given the cyclical nature of our news cycles – start with Marshall, an expert on the Satanic panic, unravelling its origins – and you’ll see alarming parallels with the panic of today.