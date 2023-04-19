Barry Humphries in hospital after hip surgery complications

Barry Humphries’ friends and family are with him at a Sydney hospital.

Comedian Barry Humphries, best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, is in a Sydney hospital currently seeing doctors for complications from a hip replacement.

Humphries, 89, had surgery on his hip last month at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital after a fall in February.

Friends and family are currently with him at his bedside after he was transferred from the rehabilitation unit to another part of the hospital.

Humphries answered this masthead’s phone call with a feeble “hello” from hospital, before friends and family of the Melbourne-born performer took the phone from him.

“He’s fine,” said his wife Lizzie Spender, who was by his side.

“He’s with doctors at the moment,” another Humphries’ friend called Andrew said.

JAMES BRICKWOOD/Sydney Morning Herald Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage in Sydney in 2019.

Last month the satirist spent time convalescing in the hospital’s rehabilitation facility, undergoing what he said were “very painful” sessions with a physiotherapist.

The legendary entertainer was due to tour Australia with his comic character Everage and Sir Les Patterson later this year.

