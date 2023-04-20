Crossed out or underlined? How do you see Kendall Roy's name?

The children are scattered and shellshocked after Logan's death. But they have to make their moves to keep the company in their clutches.

This story contains spoilers for season 4 of Succession.

Eagle-eyed Succession fans take great pride in their weekly scrutiny of every new episode, turning over in their minds outlandish theories about who will assume control of Waystar Royco, or who delivered the most bruising insult of the episode.

But a moment from episode four has the Succession fandom split cleanly down the middle – did deceased CEO Logan Roy underline, or cross out, Kendall Roy’s name from his de facto will?

An internet furore has unravelled amongst Succession fans, who cannot agree whether the simple piece of paper left behind by Logan, which contained Kendall’s typed name as the person who should succeed him, was underlined or crossed out.

Just as Kendall used his phone to zoom in for a closer look, so too has Twitter been casting the piece of paper under its gaze for answers.

The angle of the line, the placement of the will, the mind games of Logan, and the newly sparked civil war amongst the siblings were all picked apart by Succession theorists.

The line itself is wonky, starting low like an underlining before curving up and rising to cross out the rest of Kendall’s last name – and Twitter had a lot to say about the architecture of that curve.

"What I love about the writing, it's just something that's left for the reader to interpret," says J. Smith-Cameron, who plays lawyer Gerri Kellmann, said in HBO’s Inside the Episode .

"So to Kendall it looks like definitely he meant for me to take over, someone else it looks like a grocery list that he's, like, half struck through."

The line gives Kendall an ambiguous mandate to lead the company – but, given the end of the episode, it’s clear it’s one he will be running ahead with.

Stuff Episode four of the final season set off a fresh succession challenge.

Succession writer Lucy Prebble revealed on Kara Swisher’s podcast that she thought crossing out was more consistent with Logan’s position on meddling with his children’s minds.

“Yeah, I think it's much more likely to have been crossed out. That's the sort of thing I can imagine Logan doing,” Prebble exmplained.

“He's sort of petulant, or was petulant in that way, whereas I really can't imagine Logan sitting down to bother to underline Kendall's name. That's just not his style.”

The debate over Logan Roy’s intentions for his successor remain, as ever, up in the air – even as the stakes for the family, and the company, have never been higher.