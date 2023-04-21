Season six of Selling Sunset is coming, Netflix drops a teaser

Netflix has finally announced the date for the return of all the luxury, fashion and high-stakes drama of LA’s The Oppenheim Group, with Selling Sunset due to return on May 19.

The trailer for season 6, dropped by the streaming giant on Friday highlighted the elite agents of the season wandering around a mansion, pantsuits and fresh manicures at the ready.

Newcomers Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are introduced, and seem more than ready for a fight.

"I have $100 million in sales and counting so if someone were to get in the way of that, there's going to be an issue," Young says in the season teaser, while Tiesi announces she’s, “about to f... shit up”.

Returning to the hit series are Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani.

But while Christine Quinn is out – it seems not everyone is grieving her departure.

"I don't think I'll really miss Christine," Fitzgerald says, walking downstairs in a Californian mansion in a bright yellow pantsuit.

"It's probably for the best that she's gone, but I am nervous about the new dynamic."

Netflix Selling Sunset newcomers Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

Also featured is a very pregnant El Moussa decked out in a bright red pantsuit announcing she’ll be a “rock star mummy” as well as a “rock star businesswoman”.

Netflix renewed the long-running reality series for two more seasons back in 2022, Collider reported, meaning the luxury real-estate agents will be back for at least a seventh season.

The series, which follows the high-end real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, made household names of the likes of Stause, Quinn, and the Oppenheim Group cofounders, twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

The series resulted in two spin off shows, Selling Tampa and Selling the OC.