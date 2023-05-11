British on-screen tough guy Vinnie Jones: 'Hand on heart, I am broken'

Tracked will debut on Three at 7.30pm on May 22.

He is known for his thug roles in films, but while filming in New Zealand last year, British actor Vinnie Jones admitted, “hand on heart, I am broken”.

We sat down for a chat while Jones was in the South Island filming Three’s reality series Tracked. He’s the host of the show, which sees contestants make their way through Kiwi terrain and bush while trying to avoid being caught by specialist “trackers” hunting them down.

It seems the perfect casting for the former footballer who made his name as a tough guy in films in the 1990s and early 2000s.

READ MORE:

* UK actor Vinnie Jones to host new reality series Tracked: 'This is not New Zealand Housewives'

* A short history of f-bombs on live radio and television in NZ

* Macklemore recalls how he was 'about to die' before entering rehab for drug addiction



We spoke during a tough week for the actor, which was sandwiched between red letter days tied to his late wife Tanya, who died of Cancer in 2019.

He arrived in New Zealand fresh from visiting her grave in LA, was looking ahead to the couple’s wedding anniversary and would be facing the anniversary of her death in early July. It was all feeling very fresh for Jones, and he felt like he was dealing with the loss all over again.

“[Grief] is a ghost ... It’s a blanket. It wraps around you and it pulls you down. You don’t know when it’s going to happen, why it happens. It just happens.

“You've got to try and get your head above water, breathe in as long as you can because you know you’re going to be pulled under again.”

Jones became visibly emotional when talking about his wife, and when it came to recounting his grief, Jones admitted the trauma of losing her was the hardest thing to get over. In fact, he told me, you never get past the “traumatic reality of it”.

Supplied Vinnie Jones while filming Tracked in New Zealand last year.

Jones paused a moment, before adding he still couldn’t, “f...ing comprehend that I’m going to bed on my own tonight”.

Work was helping. For Jones, it’s important to “keep swinging”.

“You gotta give people what they want, or you f...ing drown.”

But when asked if he gets tired of giving people “what they want”, he didn’t hesitate.

“It’s f...ing exhausting ... [Sometimes I want to] build a 50 foot wall around to keep everybody out and keep me in ... My spirit may be broken inside, but I think I’ve got enough knowledge and enough experience to cope with it.”

Talking openly about his grief, he said, was “tougher than any game I’ve played”. But he insisted the conversations are important.

Supplied The team tasked with tracking the contestants includes special forces elite trackers KÄhu 1 and KÄhu 2 (left) and Dr Alia Bojilova and Dave Kassapian (right).

“A lot of blokes especially, I try and get through to, because they’re scared of saying ‘I’’ve got mental health issues’. They think they're gonna be fired from work and put in a f...ing nut house,” he said.

“It can't be a hidden secret in the closet like ... ‘don’t f...ing tell the neighbours’. We’ve got to make it modern. ‘Where you going?’ I’m going to see my psychologist. ‘OK’.”

Jones was in his early 30s and still playing football when he was invited to play the role of Big Chris in the 1998 hit film Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels – the film that kicked off his on-screen career, which included later roles in Gone in 60 Seconds, Snatch and Swordfish, as well as appearances on Celebrity Big Brother and X Factor.

“When that came out, and it was a success, the timing couldn’t have been better because I was just coming out of my career. I was thrown in the deep end,” he said.

Supplied The New Zealand teams for Three's newest series Tracked are Regan and Regan (left), Caroline and Simon (middle) and Gabe and Riley (right).

The experience, for the young footballer was, “terrifying, but I loved every minute of it”.

And now? Jones is hosting the upcoming series Tracked, which will feature eight teams of two (with three Kiwi teams) being dropped in rugged New Zealand terrain. They’ll need to find their way to a set extraction point while avoiding being caught by real-life special service expert trackers – who are aided by military experts at home base.

If they’re caught, they’re out of the game.

While he’s been up close and personal with reality TV before, this one is a different ball game – largely because “I don’t think you can class this a reality show. They're in a survival competition”.

As host, he stayed away from the contestants so, “I’ve got no dog in the contest”.

“When they come out, whether they've been extracted or tracked I can get their true emotion of their pain or exhaustion.”

He described the show as a “game of cat and mouse”, and Jones insisted the contestant with obvious physical advantages may not necessarily have the straight run to the finish line.

“We’ve got the elite special forces. We’re not hyping this up,” he said.

“They need quite a bit of luck, too. It’s not just the obvious.”

Tracked, Three, Monday May 22 and Tuesday May 23