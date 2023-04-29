Let Me Ruin Your Life with this week's podcast recommendations

New Zealand's own Lorde features on a recent edition of the A24 Podcast.

Let Me Ruin Your Life

New York City socialite of the internet age Serena Shahidi is the host of this podcast that circles between fashion, lifestyle, advice and pop-culture for Gen Z’s most critical thinkers.

Shahidi – who went viral online after challenging beauty-obsessed TikTokers to spell Pharaoh – is cutting, unfiltered, quick-witted and charming, with a voice that is the sonic equivalent of soaking in a hot spring, replete with candles and a generous glass of (red) wine.

Instagram: @glamdemon2004 Serena Shahidi is the host of the Let Me Ruin Your Life podcast

From taking a modern lens to 1988 dating manual Women Who Date Too Much to unpacking the best way to tell your friend her wig is terrible, Let Me Ruin Your Life is the perfect blend of vintage glamour, etiquette and takedowns of the trashy world of pop-culture.

READ MORE:

The A24 Podcast

From the production company responsible for some of the world’s most talked about films and television shows comes this hot bed of creative reflection from the world’s most influential actors, musicians, directors and more.

The podcast pairs A24’s stars to create conversations that are equal parts weird, wonderful and inspiring, with episodes including conversations between Oscars darlings Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh, a trio of famous Daniels (Kwan and Scheinert, directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Radcliffe, of Harry Potter), and cosmic musings from NZ’s own Lorde and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer.

The podcast is perfect for the Letterboxd-obsessed film fanatic, avid pop-culture follower, or anyone looking for a source of inspiration in their creative endeavours.

Articles of Interest

Every wondered what goes into the diamond jewellery sitting in our retail stores? What about the suits you see in our business hubs? Or why technology hasn’t graced us with digital closets à la Cher in Clueless?

With Articles of Interest, host Avery Trufelman (formerly of the hit 99% Interest podcast) puts fashion under a microscope, uncovering the histories of our everyday wears and how they found their place in our closets.

Trufelman’s never-ending enthusiasm and genuine curiosity makes listening to Articles of Interest feel like a conversation with your best friend who is both enviously brainy and chic.

Even those without prior interest in fashion can find pleasure in the podcast’s tight production and well researched episodes – and who knows, perhaps next time you lunch with your preppy friend, you can lay down the entire history of the American Ivy and how it moved the style into the mainstream.