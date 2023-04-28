Coach Monica Aldama from Netflix’s Cheer accused of covering up sex assault

The coach of the elite competitive cheerleading team at Navarro College, featured in the hit Netflix show Cheer, dissuaded one of her athletes from reporting an alleged sexual assault and promised to help advance her cheerleading career if she kept quiet, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Dallas, names the Corsicana-based college’s coach Monica Aldama, athletic director Michael Landers and the Title IX co-ordinator Elizabeth Pillans.

It accuses the college, coach and administrators of fostering “a campus condition rife with sexual assault and lacking the basic standards of support for victims as required by state and federal law”.

The Dallas Morning News does not typically name survivors of alleged sexual assault. Through her lawyers, the plaintiff declined to comment about the lawsuit. The News is also not naming the man the lawsuit accuses of assaulting her because he has not been charged with a crime.

Representatives from Navarro College, located south of Dallas, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday morning (local time).

Aldama leads Navarro’s renowned cheerleading squad, which earlier this month won its 16th national title. A film crew followed the 2019 squad as they competed, becoming the premise of the 2020 Netflix docuseries Cheer, which won multiple Emmys and has propelled some of the cheerleaders featured in the show to stardom.

Cheer was renewed for a second season that premiered in 2022.

But the show has also been enveloped in controversy. In 2020, Jerry Harris, who was featured in the show, was arrested and accused of soliciting nude photos and videos from a 13-year-old. He was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison last year.

A coach and choreographer was arrested in 2021 and accused of sexually assaulting a child in Dallas County. A grand jury declined to indict him. Another coach and choreographer, Robert Joseph Scianna Jr, was arrested in Virginia in 2021 and pleaded guilty to a solicitation charge.

The lawsuit said the college did little to remedy issues related to hazing and sexual misconduct, and instead “promoted it by engaging in a campaign to silence victims and protect abusers”.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff attended a try-out clinic for Navarro College in 2021. Her performance apparently impressed Aldama, who offered her a spot on the cheer team that day. She signed to the team two weeks later.

NETFLIX Cheer trailer

But the culture of the team shocked the woman, according to the lawsuit: “Cheerleaders engaged in extreme partying, drank alcohol excessively, and abused drugs. Many female cheerleaders often snorted Adderall to encourage weight loss,” the plaintiff’s lawyers wrote in the filing, explaining “weight is an important factor when performing air stunts”.

On September 1, 2021, the plaintiff travelled to a nearby town to visit her boyfriend. She returned to her dorm in Corsicana about 4am the next day.

Her roommate asked the plaintiff to walk her to a male cheerleader’s dorm room. The three returned to the plaintiff’s dorm, and the roommate went to bed.

The male cheerleader crawled into the plaintiff’s bed, pulled her shirt up and groped her before taking her underwear off and assaulting her, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiff “screamed” at him to stop before pushing him away and making him leave.

The next day, the plaintiff reported the incident to several other cheerleaders, who convinced her to go to a party that night, according to court filings. One cheerleader told the plaintiff she needed to “drink it off”.

“That’s what Navarro girls do – they drink,” the other cheerleader told the plaintiff, according to the lawsuit. “We don’t tell anyone. We just keep it to ourself.”

The cheerleader dissuaded the plaintiff from telling Aldama or reporting the incident to the school. Navarro would cut its cheer programme, the cheerleader said, and everyone would know why and blame her, according to the lawsuit.

The male cheerleader eventually apologised to the plaintiff for the alleged assault, following the prodding of a more senior cheerleader, according to court documents.

The plaintiff told her boyfriend about what happened, the lawsuit said. The boyfriend, three of his friends and the plaintiff drove to Navarro. The boyfriend went to the male cheerleader’s dorm, but somebody was blocking it. That person called the police and accused the boyfriend of assault. The boyfriend in turn reported the plaintiff’s alleged assault to police.

Eventually, the group left campus. They noticed a car following them. Inside were several veteran cheerleaders who pointed a gun at the car and threatened to kill them for telling police about the alleged assault, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff told her mother about the assault and quit the cheer team, according to the lawsuit. Aldama told her: “If you keep quiet, I’ll make sure you can cheer anywhere you want,” the lawsuit said.

The plaintiff also reported the assault to police and the campus Title IX co-ordinator, according to the lawsuit, but both discouraged her from making the report.

The plaintiff enrolled at a different university but feels “blackballed” from the sport, according to the lawsuit.

