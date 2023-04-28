The six wildest moments of The Jerry Springer Show

Jerry Springer referred to himself as a “ringmaster at civilisation’s end.”

That moniker goes someway to describing the downhill slope of US media that The Jerry Springer Show helped bring about - with his namesake show bringing out the worst of his guests for some real carcrash, talkshow TV.

The politician-turned-talkshow host has died aged 79, after 27 years delivering America’s guiltiest pleasure – The Jerry Springer Show, a daytime talkshow that even topped Oprah Winfrey’s show at one point.

A cultural pariah, a trash TV expert, and a master of the lurid psychodrama, Springer brought tears, fists, chairs, and cultural trends to the realm of daytime TV.

At its peak, The Jerry Springer Show was a ratings powerhouse and a US cultural pariah, synonymous with lurid drama. Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show was a favourite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.

The man who married a horse

The wildest controveries of the Jerry Springer show find are brought out through, um, unconventional portrayals of romance.

This depiction of interspecies relationships is now banned, after airing in 1998 with an interview with Missouri resident Mark, who had married his pony, Pixel.

Supplied Jerry Springer and daytime talk shows are among of the subjects featured Dark Side Of The 90s.

“If she didn’t like it, she could always leave,” a teary-eyed Mark said after kissing the horse on the mouth.

The triptych of interviewees were on the show as part of their “crusade to be accepted” for having sex with animals.

The appalling episode has gone down in history as one of Springer’s most controversial shows ever.

I spent all my money on a hooker

This memorable episode was quite literally jaw-dropping – the only Springer episode to end with a guests’ dentures flying across the studio floor.

Involving a sex worker, a wife, and her husband, the 2010 episode got physical as the love triangle ended up in a physical fight.

In a stunning moment, the sex worker’s dentures fly out of her mouth – unfazed, she keeps brawling.

The dentures are rescued by a security guard, who brings out a glass of water for the guest – she deposits her teeth into it, then continues with her grievances.

The highlight of the lowbrow episode? When the security guard raises the glass to the audience – and the crowd goes absolutely wild.

I’m happy I cut off my legs

Yes, you read that correctly.

At the start of this episode, Jerry says: 'This may be the most bizarre story we've done in our 15-year history.'

Proof that the show still had plenty of shock value well into its 16th season, this episode followed the story of a transgender woman called Sandra – who had sawn off her legs with a saw.

Aged 14, Sandra recounted, she decided she didn’t want them anymore.

Springer, in classic contrarian style, brings on another guest – Kenny, a man born without legs, to berate Sandra for her lack of gratitude.

It was an episode that contributed to Springer backlash, particularly that of his exploitative attitudes towards transgender people.

The episode also played into Springer’s ongoing fixation around, and insensitivity towards, those with body dysmorphia – a theme across the show’s three decades.

A family’s dominatrix duo

Perhaps the perfect blend of Springer’s toxic soup of family trauma and fetish humiliation, his 2012 “Outrageous Guilty Pleasures” episode hosts a mother and daughter on stage with him.

The pair are a dominatrix duo, who physically dominate their male clients together.

Springer, ever keen to maximise the soap opera, even brought out one of their sex slaves on stage.

Then, as a finale, he brings the man’s wife on stage to chastise him publicly.

Come for the story of mother-daughter bonding – stay to see them ride their sex slave like a miniature pony around the stage set. It’s fun for the whole family.

Klanfrontation

Putting the “trash” in “trash TV”, Springer brings in an especially gross group this episode with a cameo from the Ku Klux Klan – whom the ringmaster pitted against members of the Jewish Defense League. You know, in the name of entertainment.

A wall-to-wall brawl ensued, as what started as a discussion on race and religion turned to a savagely racist feud once the KKK members started mocking the JDL chairman.

It was a signature Springer moment, with the inevitable fight sprawling out into Springer’s security team, and eventually into the audience stands as well.

You slept with my stripper sister

Viewers knew to come to Springer’s stage for one thing – gladiatorial brawls between family members.

His set worked like a modern Colosseum, and this is never better seen than in the infamous “you slept with my stripper sister” segment.

The excoriating interview sees a distraught sister Christina confronting her stripper sister over the fact she had slept with her boyfriend.

The crowd starts to viciously boo when it’s revealed that her sister has already slept with two of her boyfriends in the past.

Insults are sent flying, and that’s not all – swiftly a vicious fight breaks out, ending in clumps of hair extensions being ripped out in front of an aghast crowd.

What about the boyfriend, you ask? Don’t worry, Springer knows how to deliver an ending – when he is given the time to defend himself, he argues it was a “mistake.”

Christina let the audience know her feelings towards him by giving him a mighty slap to the astonished, and slightly delighted, crowd.