The Kardashians tease details of Khloe's skin cancer operation: 'Melanoma's deadly'

Warning: This story features a photo that some readers may find graphic.

The next season of The Kardashians will once again open the door to the very public private life of the celebrity US family, including details of Khloe Kardashian’s recent skin cancer operation.

The reality star is featured in the trailer, which was released this week, saying the medical scare was, “way more serious than I anticipated it to be”.

"This, on her face, is very concerning," Kris Jenner is seen saying in the trailer about Khloe’s operation on her cheek to remove a melanoma in October last year.

She had previously had surgery to remove it on her back 19 years ago.

Kendall Jenner is also featured, saying her 38-year-old sister "doesn't sleep" and has "lost a lot of weight." And a friend tells the reality star, “I don’t think I’ve seen you this low”.

READ MORE:

* Kim Kardashian joins TikTok with solo account and her first video is very on-brand

* Scott Disick hypes up Khloe Kardashian after she debuts blunt bob hairstyle at Oscars party

* Kim Kardashian weighs in on 'hard' dynamic with Kanye West in tense Kardashians teaser



Hulu/Screengrab Khloe Kardashian and her new baby son featured in the second season of The Kardashians.

The clip cuts to a photo of a number of stiches on Khloe’s cheek following her operation.

Khloe revealed her melanoma diagnosis last year, through a series of Instagram stories, UK’s Evening Standard reported.

She explained at the time she noticed a bump on her face that did not go away – which led to having a biopsy and needing surgery days later.

“So, here we are ... you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she shared with her 300 million followers at the time.

Melanoma is Aotearoa’s third most common cancer for men and women – about 4000 Kiwis are diagnosed annually, and more than 350 die.

Hulu Details over Khloe Kardashian's skin cancer scare is teased in the trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian’s relationship woes are also teased in the clip, kicking off with a tearful Skims founder telling Khloe, “I’m not okay” after her split with Pete Davidson.

The trailer also alludes to Kim’s ex husband’s Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s recent controversies – including controversial anti-Semitic remarks in 2022 – being addressed in the upcoming season.

In the clip, the Skims founder tells her mother that her ex-husband has “made up the most insane narrative”, and adds she stays, “silent through all the lies for my kids”.

Season three of The Kardashians debuts on Disney+ on May 25.