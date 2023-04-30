UK actor Vinnie Jones to host new reality series Tracked: 'This is not New Zealand Housewives'

Vinnie Jones is set to host Tracked, which will air on Three in May.

Promising to be the ultimate game of cat and mouse, the new survivalist reality series Tracked, filmed in New Zealand’s South Island, will be hitting screens in May.

The show’s host, British actor and former footballer sat down with Stuff while filming in the South Island last year, and said Tracked is, “not New Zealand Housewives”.

“Just being mentally fit or physically fit, don’t mean you’re going to win anything ... we’ve got the elite special forces. We’re not hyping this up.”

Tracked will see 16 contestants navigating their way through New Zealand terrain and finding their way to a set “extraction point”.

Sound easy enough? Maybe. But they’ll also be silently stalked by an elite team of trackers, on a mission to hunt them down.

If they’re caught? They’re out of the show. If they don’t make the extraction point? They’re out. If they make it through to the end? There’s $100,000 on the line.

Who is involved?

Retired football player and British actor Vinnie Jones (known for his roles in Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Gone in 60 Seconds, Snatch and Swordfish, as well as appearances on Celebrity Big Brother and X Factor) is hosting the series.

“I stayed away from the contestants on purpose, I don’t want to get familiar with them ... so when they come out, whether they've been extracted or they’ve been tracked, I can get that true emotion of their pain and disappointment,” Jones said.

“I’m the host. What they want from me is my honesty. My honesty is if someone’s acted like an asshole ... I can give them schtick.”

Supplied Vinnie Jones hosts the series where elite special forces trackers hunt down contestants in NZ bush.

Jones may be known as a tough guy on-screen, but it seems the true muscle will come from the real-life military minds involved in hunting and eliminating the contestants from the show.

There’s a “home base”, where psychologist and former Army Officer for the New Zealand Defence Force Dr Alia Bojilova​ will work with former British Royal Marines Brigader Dave Kassapian​ to help the guys on the ground in their hunt.

From home base, Bojilova will attempt to decipher the mindset of the players, and Kassapian will analyse likely routes they’ll be taking.

Supplied The team tasked with tracking the contestants includes special forces elite trackers KÄhu 1 and KÄhu 2 (left) and Dr Alia Bojilova and Dave Kassapian (right).

Who are the elite trackers?

Nobody is allowed to know their true identity, which makes for great TV suspense. But in reality, nobody is allowed to know the identity of the elite special forces trackers because they’re legitimately still in active service.

Instead, they’ve been given the code name Kāhu and will be using more than 35 years’ experience to stalk, spot and extract the players in the cold terrain of the New Zealand bush.

The teams will be given a one hour head start before Kāhu 1 and 2 are set after them.

So who’s playing?

Eight teams of two are in the game, hailing from New Zealand, the US, Australia and the UK.

Wānaka-based hunters Gabe and Riley are young avid hunters, passionate about conservation. The two 20-year-olds have also spent plenty of time navigating South Island terrain, so they have familiarity on their side.

Christchurch couple Simon, 40, and Caroline, 46, are married with three kids, but also love the outdoors. Simon, a medic and rescue diver instructor, has spent plenty of time tramping in the South Island and Caroline grew up exploring Arthur’s Pass National park.

Best friends from Queenstown Regan and Regan make up the final New Zealand team who both share a love of the outdoors.

Regan Pearce is a 45-year-old former professional rugby player and a Type 1 diabetic, who’s keen to prove his diagnosis doesn’t stand in his way. Regan Pomare, 31, is a builder who spent time in the New Zealand Defence Force exploring remote locations.

Supplied The New Zealand teams for Three's newest series Tracked are Regan and Regan (left), Caroline and Simon (middle) and Gabe and Riley (right).

As for the international teams?

From the US are fitness friends, Megan, 28, and Michelle, 33, and obstacle course experts Corey, 33, and Megan, 34. A British father and daughter duo, Neil, 58, and Beth, 27, join the ranks and Aussie parkour enthusiasts Danee, 30, and Stephania, 24, and free spirits Ryland, 27, and Rad, 27 complete the lineup.

What’s on the line?

The winning team will receive $100,000.

When does it air?

Tracked is set to air on Three and stream on ThreeNOW in May.