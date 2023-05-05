King Charles' visit to The Repair Shop on TVNZ - plenty of manhandling and furrowed brows

Spoiler warning: Contains details about tonight’s episode of The Repair Shop featuring King Charles.

RECAP: If King Charles III is anything at all, he’s a man of the people – at least, that’s what his cameo on British reality series The Repair Shop is trying to achieve.

In what is perhaps the most quintessentially British piece of television to ever air, the King – then still the Prince of Wales, as this episode was filmed in September, 2021 – and The Repair Shop host Jay Blades teamed up to mark the BBC’s centenary, and give a few royal heirlooms a well-needed touch up.

A monarch on reality television? Stranger things have happened (let's not forget this is the same man who once told the now-Queen Consort Camilla he could be her tampon), but the King seems to have a genuine love for handy work, bemoaning the state of vocational training in the UK to Blades.

His Majesty arrives with a pair of pruning scissors in hand, letting Blades know he carries the shears with him wherever he goes in case he finds something in desperate need of a trim.

He’s so excited to be on The Repair Shop that he can hardly contain himself, already showing off his tools.

The pair joke with each other like old-school chums as they walk the sprawling grounds of Dumfries House, before meeting with apprentices from The Prince’s Foundation, a training school that nurtures traditional skills in disadvantaged youth.

TNVZ King Charles wonders around The Repair Shop

The King and Blades – quickly becoming a sort-of Ant and Dec for the upper-class – are then joined by ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay, horologist Steve Fletcher, and furniture restorer Will Kirk, and His Majesty presents The Repair Shop’s craftspeople with two worse-for-wear family treasures: a Victorian vase and a clock.

Inspecting his chipped vase, the King admits he doesn’t think the piece “was ever in a very good state” because he remembers “trying to place it so at least one side didn’t look too bad”. We’ve all been there.

TNVZ King Charles is thrilled to be at The Repair Shop.

The team take the items away for repair, and we see Fletcher fall in love with the sound of the clock’s revived chimes, a siren song for a man on the tools.

He lifts a tartan cloth to reveal the repaired clock (“the suspense is killing me,” the King says – us too), and when His Majesty sees the final job, he seems ... thrilled? “Marvellous” and “fantastic” are the words he uses to describe the fix-up job through his furrowed brows and deadpan expression. I guess it’s true what they say about Brits expressing emotion.

BBC Steve Fletcher and Will Kirk reveal King Charles’ repaired clock.

Nevertheless, the restored clock looks gorgeous, and as Blades, the King, Fletcher and Kirk listen to its chimes. His Majesty then tells them a story about the time he didn’t realise until quite late was played to the tune of the British national anthem.

Moving on.

The King visits Ramsay to see his refurbished vase, and Blades playfully teases him, suggesting he was the culprit for the pot’s wear and tear as he jostles with His Majesty, who has probably never been so manhandled by a commoner in his life.

When Ramsay reveals the vase (“you’re welcome to touch it”, she tells the monarch), the King perks up as he inspects the changes. He’s thrilled, he says.

And so ended King Charles III’s time on The Repair Shop, where old things (the King) go to appear new again (his public image).

Despite criticisms over Blades’ chummy rapport with the King (the Daily Mail’s reviewer couldn’t believe the host was so lacking in “decorum” by not addressing the monarch as Sir at every breathing opportunity), it was refreshing to see the King get playful and fawn over his antiques, even if his idea of showing excitement is to keep his furrowed expression in check.

Time will only tell what television opportunities are next in store for King Charles. A cameo on the Great British Bake Off? Big Brother UK? Strictly Come Dancing? Love Island?

We can only hope.

The Repair Shop: King Charles Special airs tonight, 7.30pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+