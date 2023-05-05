MediaWorks tease new radio station as Duncan Garner gets podcast

Duncan Garner is set to host a new podcast for MediaWorks after Today FM was axed at the end of March.

MediaWorks is teasing a new radio station just over a month after axing Today FM and laying off at least 30 staff.

Today FM was suddenly pulled off-air at the end of March after it lost the backing of MediaWorks’ financial ownership, with host Duncan Garner describing the axing as “betrayal” live on air.

ChannelX, as it appears to be named, is playing a looped teaser on its rova streaming app.

On the app, the station is named “ ” with a white question mark on a purple background as its logo.

The looped promo audio is largely static, with music and other sounds from the 90s and 2000s fading in and out, such as a classic cellphone ringtone, the Seinfeld theme and Bill Clinton’s “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” quote.

Public records show the domain www.channelx.co.nz was registered to Amanda Midgley, MediaWorks’ head of marketing, on May 2.

A spokesperson for MediaWorks said “clever sleuths have picked up a digital breadcrumb trail. We can't possibly comment.”

Midgley’s LinkedIn cover photo is a Today FM billboard of Tova O’Brien with the slogan ‘a more balanced mic’ which was part of an advertising campaign in the defunct station’s early days.

Today FM staff leave the MediaWorks building after Today FM was cancelled. (File photo)

Today FM’s termination broadcast announced a new station would be launched on Today FM’s frequencies, which the company later backtracked on.

MediaWorks laid off Today FM’s 30 production and hosting staff in a public axing of the low-rating talk station and gave staff only a few hours to appeal.

The company then asked 20 news reporters to reapply for 12 jobs.

Today FM has been officially removed from its frequency.

A source told Stuff that staff turned it down.

Former Today FM host Duncan Garner is also set to host a new podcast called Editor-In-Chief, launching on Monday May 8.

The daily podcast will apparently feature segments such as ‘Slam Dunc’ and ‘Wanker of the Week’.

“I’ve been hired, fired, hired, let go and come back, but not now, I’m in charge,” he says in the podcast’s trailer.

“My way, my words, my show.”

Garner then jokes with a caller about swinging.

Garner and Tova O’Brien broke the news they were being taken off-air in a shock announcement.

“I don't know how much longer we're going to be on air,” O'Brien said.

“It sounds like it's over. We haven't been given a chance.”

O’Brien said the team had previously been told they had the support of “everyone” at MediaWorks, including the chief executive and the board.

“They’ve f...ed us... We're all going to lose our jobs and the station is coming off-air.”