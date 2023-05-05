RNZ's head of news to step down at the end of July

Richard Sutherland will leave RNZ in about three months time. (File photo)

RNZ’s head of news, Richard Sutherland, is set to step down at the end of July.

Sutherland’s LinkedIn account says the news executive has worked at the company since August 2019.

Before that, he worked at MediaWorks, TVNZ and Sky TV.

"It's been an incredible privilege to work for the public broadcaster as we helped the country through a global pandemic, a couple of prime ministers, more than a couple of Opposition leaders, not to mention countless other significant news events,” he said.

"Now with the Morning Report refresh complete, RNZ Asia in its establishment phase, and the securing of a significant funding boost for the organisation, it feels as good a time as ever to hand over the reins."