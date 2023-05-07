'A lad that refused to get old': Jock Zonfrillo honoured as MasterChef returns

The latest season of MasterChef Australia is on its way.

A week after the shock death of MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo, Network 10 in Australia has paid tribute to the Scottish chef. Ten aired a special episode of The Project - A Tribute To Jock - looking back at the life of Zonfrillo on Sunday, followed by the launch of the new season of MasterChef.

The season debut comes six days after the original planned launch date on Monday, May 1. The first episode of the new season will air in New Zealand on Sunday, May 14.

Ten was forced to delay the broadcast following the news that day that Zonfrillo, one of the show’s three hosts, had been found dead in a hotel apartment in Lygon Street, Carlton, about 2am on Monday. He is understood to have died last Sunday.

The network confirmed the return of MasterChef on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the network said the choice of air date was made in consultation with the Zonfrillo family and had their approval.

Using excerpts from Zonfrillo’s 2022 biography, Last Shot, The Project recounted the chef’s journey in his own words.

Zonfrillo went from being a precocious teenager who door-knocked Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White looking for a job to a world-renowned food personality who landed the gig of a lifetime in 2019 hosting MasterChef.

NETWORK10 Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo – the judges on MasterChef Australia.

The loss of Zonfrillo sent shockwaves through the tight-knit hospitality industry, with some of the world’s most famous chefs paying tribute on The Project.

Gordon Ramsay, who worked alongside Zonfrillo in the 90s, broke down in tears recalling his fellow Scotsman. “Jock behind the scenes was just a lad, a lad that refused to get old and toe the line, and he wanted to let some steam off,” said Ramsay.

Pierre White, who employed a 17-year-old Zonfrillo at The Restaurant in Hyde Park Hotel, London, said Zonfrillo was “one of the great cooks of the 21st century”.

“When I first met Jock, his enthusiasm was greater than his knowledge, but I could relate to his insecurities,” said Pierre White.

Meanwhile, MasterChef co-star Jamie Oliver recalled his first meeting with a 22-year-old Jock, who cooked for him and wife Jools on their first date. “It remains a meal I will never forget.”

The Project host Sarah Harris also sat down for an emotional interview with Zonfrillo’s MasterChef co-host and friend Andy Allen. Allen revealed the pair dined together the day before his death.

“We went to lunch, we ordered the whole menu, it was a good catch up about what we’d been doing, what we were excited about.”

Allen spoke emotionally about Zonfrillo’s love for his two young children, Alfie, 5, and Isla, 2, as well as his two adult children, Ava and Sophia, from two previous marriages. “They were everything to him; all he wanted to do was walk his daughters down the aisle, and he’ll never get to do that.”

He also passed a message on from Zonfrillo’s wife, Lauren Fried, and the family: “They just want me to say they’re hurting, but the support helps. It’s tough, but they feel it.”

Close friend Jimmy Barnes closed out The Project with a stirring performance of classic Scottish song, The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond.

The new season of MasterChef will air in New Zealand on Sunday, May 14.