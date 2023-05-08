King Charles and Queen Camilla make surprise appearance on American Idol

King Charles and Queen Camilla have shocked US audiences with a surprise appearance on American Idol.

The newly crowned pair joined judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on screen just hours after the music stars featured in a special coronation concert at Windsor Castle, ET reports.

Perry and Richie, broadcasting live from the castle for their address, were met by the British monarchs, who jokingly asked how long they were planning to use the room for.

”Are we making too much noise?” Perry joked in response.

Charles and Camilla went on to thank the singers for their “brilliant” performances and invite them to an afterparty – once they had finished their hosting duties.

Guest judges Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran are filling in for Richie and Perry while they're in the UK, with Morissette also serving as a mentor for the top eight.