Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch show on Twitter

Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced he will relaunch his show on Twitter.

Carlson posted a video on Twitter captioned “We’re back”, announcing the social media platform will be the new home for his show.

He said the Elon Musk owned site was one of the last platforms in the world that allowed free speech.

“Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter,” Carlson said.

“Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody is allowed here, and we think that is a good thing.”

Carlson said didn’t share any more details about the show, except that it would be starting soon.

“Starting soon we will be bringing a new version of the show we have been doing for ther last six and a half years to Twitter.

“Free speech is the main right that you have, without it you have no others. See you soon.”

Carlson was fired from Fox News last month, less than a week after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which had sued the network for false claims about the 2020 election.

The lawsuit, which resulted in Fox agreeing to pay Dominion nearly US$800 million (NZ$1.3b), uncovered various text messages from Carlson including one in which he said Trump supporters beating a protester was “not how white men fight”.