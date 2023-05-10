TVNZ presenter Matty McLean treated Breakfast viewers to a little more than what they bargained for when he dropped an f-bomb live on television on Wednesday.

Following an advertisement break at 8.27am, the morning news show returned to McLean, who didn’t realise until too late something had gone amiss during his time off-air.

“Oh f..., my thing’s fallen out,” McLean says as a piece of sound equipment attached to his pants had fallen out during the show’s break.

Co-host Jenny-May Clarkson can be heard in the background repeatedly reminding McLean “you’re on air, you’re on air, you’re on air”.

“Welcome back to Breakfast, I’m so sorry, I just lost my communications,” McLean told viewers.

F-bombs and other swears are no strangers to our television screens – especially Breakfast.

TVNZ Matty McLean drops f-bomb live on Breakfast.

In early 2019, Hayley Holt said “what the f...?” live on Breakfast after a challenge with Jack Tame had gone wrong.

Later that year, Holt dropped another f-bomb when she tried to answer a question about how the size of a wave is measured and messed up on the pronunciation of a word.

In 2017, McLean accidentally let out the c-bomb while trying to say “country” during a weather report.