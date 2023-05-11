Activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu won't start an interview until the presenter gets her name right

Political activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu calls out a presenter, Dawn Neesom for mispronouncing her name.

“This is terrible, especially from a presenter,” lawyer and political activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called out journalist Dawn Neesom on-air for mispronouncing her name.

Mos-Shogbamimu was a guest panellist for Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show along with British TV presenter Carole Malone.

Making her introductions at the beginning, Neesom expressed that she’s “thrilled” to have Dr Shola on the show, before mispronouncing her last name.

She then goes on to ask, “how do I pronounce your name Shola?” to which the political activist replies with a smile: “Read it my darling, read it.”

After another failed attempt from the presenter, Mos-Shogbamimu goes on to say, “This is terrible. Especially from a presenter. Go back and start again. Phonetically.”

After several attempts, Neesom tried to reason with her guest saying, “Oh, come on! I got the Shola right!”.

However, Mos-Shogbamimu’s steadfast on getting her name correct: “No, you will say my name. Now, read it phonetically.”

Mos-Shogbamimu received praise for standing up for herself after the name ordeal was posted online.

Neesom shared the exchange later on her twitter handle calling it the “most fun” she had “with the best panel”.

“The most fun with the best panel this morning. That's what three hours sleep does for you Thanks to @thecarolemalone and @SholaMos1 for being such great sports & to all the excellent callers today,” she captioned her post.