Who is Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper? All about the world's most popular female podcaster

You may not have heard of Alex Cooper, but the 28-year-old is the most popular female podcaster in the world – and Hollywood’s A-Listers are flocking to speak with her.

Her highly-successful podcast Call Her Daddy boasts interviews with some of the entertainment industry's biggest names, from Jane Fonda to Gwyneth Paltrow, and with an annual salary of nearly $32 million, she’s the highest paid podcaster on Spotify behind the infamous Joe Rogan.

Nicknamed Father Cooper by her fans, her interviews make headlines around the world as more and more celebrities choose to spill their secrets on Call Her Daddy – but who is Cooper, and how did she build her podcast empire?

When Call Her Daddy first launched through Barstool Sports in 2018, Cooper shared co-hosting duties with Sofia Franklyn, and conversations between the two largely revolved around their sexcapades, relationships and advice.

According to the New York Times, the podcast’s popularity was almost immediate, rising from 12,000 downloads to 2 million within two months.

Call Her Daddy’s unapologetic approach to sex talk and the co-host’s relatability drew in a flood of fans and online attention – but in 2020, things started to go sour.

Finances and feuds

In early April that year, Call Her Daddy stopped uploading new episodes, with no explanation given to fans over the hiatus.

Rumours of a fallout between Cooper and Franklyn began circling, and on May 17, a new episode was finally released with Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy, who explained the ongoing financial struggles happening behind the scenes.

He revealed Barstool had offered a nearly $800,000 deal to the co-hosts, and that the company was losing $159,000 with every episode that was missed. Although Cooper had reached an agreement with Portnoy, Franklyn decided to bow out.

Portnoy took blows at Franklyn, accusing her then-boyfriend Peter Nelson, an HBO Sports executive, of talking her out of the deal and shopping the show around to other outlets.

Cooper returned, with the promise of a new co-host joining soon, and addressed her rumoured feud with Franklyn when she returned to Call Her Daddy, saying the team realised Franklyn was “never going to be happy”.

“Sofia did not take the deal and when it got held up and there were no more points coming from her side, we had to move forward without her. That's all it is,” Cooper told listeners.

“Everyone realised she's never going to be happy. There were more and more points and then eventually, she stopped sending points, and then she never sent her points. She said she wanted it. She never signed it.”

In October that year, Franklyn launched her rival podcast project, Sofia With An F.

A new beginning

In June 2021, Call Her Daddy left the hands of Barstool after Cooper signed a nearly $98m contract with Spotify. The streaming platform also has deals with Barack and Michelle Obama and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Call Her Daddy’s new era with Spotify launched the podcast to new heights, with the show charting in first place on the streaming service’s charts following a tell-all interview with Hailey Bieber – but not everyone was happy with the show’s success.

In February 2022, Franklyn took shots at Cooper during an interview on The Morning Toast, saying she would only reconnect with her former co-host if Cooper paid her half of what she made from her Spotify deal.

“It was also hard to see something you’ve worked on for so f...ing long be sold for that amount of money,” Franklyn said.

“I actually think if I would’ve stayed on the show, and we would’ve not betrayed each other … I think we could’ve sold it for more, honestly, and that was always the goal.”

An unstoppable success

Now, Call Her Daddy appears to be on the up and up, with more and more big names appearing on the show.

In 2022, the show was the second most popular podcast on Spotify behind controversial mega-hit The Joe Rogan Experience. Cooper had an average of 5 million listeners per episode that year.

The podcast has diverted from its raunchy beginning, taking a new focus on mental health and feminism, and in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cooper addressed the show’s changes.

“People will tell me they miss the old Call Her Daddy, but that show was dying,” Cooper said.

“We were getting lower numbers than we’d ever gotten. It was like, ‘How many times can we talk about sex?’ I was getting a little bit bored. I need to be mentally stimulated by my content.”