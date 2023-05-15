Holly Willoughby reportedly 'cuts ties' with Phillip Schofield, fate of This Morning unknown

ITV This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby pay their respects to the Queen at her Lying in State in Westminster Hall. .

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby has reportedly ended her years long close friendship with co-host Phillip Schofield, leaving the future of the UK morning news show uncertain.

After 14 years of hosting together, Willoughby is said to have been left “blind sided” by Schofield addressing a “friction” between the pair, according to British tabloid The Mirror.

After weeks of rumours alleging a feud between the two friends, Schofield released a statement on the matter, calling Willoughby his “rock”.

“We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone,” Schofield’s statement read.

READ MORE:

* UK host Philip Schofield back on air following brother's sexual assault conviction

* Phillip Schofield publicly condemns brother following sexual abuse conviction

* Watch: Jennifer Aniston swears on live TV in awkward interview



"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.

“The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

The pair will host together tomorrow (in the UK) it's been confirmed by ITV, following two days of crisis talks, The Daily Mail reported.

In early April, Schofield took time away from This Morning after his brother Timothy was convicted on 11 charges of sexual abuse against a teenage boy.

Alan Chapman/Getty Images This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are rumoured to have

“As far as I’m concerned, I no longer have a brother,” Schofield said in a statement.

The rumoured feud follows calls for both Willoughby and Schofield to be brought off-air in September 2022, after footage emerged of the pair appearing to jump the queue to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The string of scandals are said to have permanently damaged the friend’s relationship, with a source telling the Daily Mail they may never be seen together again, “apart from on camera”.

“This has all been so heartbreaking for Holly, but she knows she has to stand on her own two feet and cut the strings.

“Nobody ever thought it would end like this. They were part of one another's families and they spent a lot of their weekends socialising. She has tried so hard.”

The insider suggested Schofield’s contract won’t be renewed when it runs out in September, meaning the 61-year-old may not return when This Morning takes its summer break in July.

Supplied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield from Dancing On Ice.

Alison Hammond, who co-hosts This Morning on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary, is rumoured to be replacing Schofield.

“ITV bosses are clear they want Holly to return to This Morning next year. But while a question mark hangs over her future, there have been conversations about who could step in if she decided to go,” a source told tabloid The Sun.

“Top of that list is Alison. She has gone from being seen as a safe pair of hands to a real asset to the channel.”

The duo first connected in 2006 when they shared hosting duties for Dancing on Ice, and when Schofield’s former This Morning co-host Fern Britton left in 2009, the television presenter reportedly put in a good word for Willoughby before she eventually joined the show.

Schofield began his television presenting career in New Zealand, when the host moved with his family from the UK to New Zealand at the age of 19.

He fronted popular music programme Shazam! from 1982 to 1985, and also spent two years working for Auckland’s Radio Hauraki.