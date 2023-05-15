Ex-Today FM host Lloyd Burr will return to Newshub as a political reporter

Lloyd Burr was based in London working for Newshub as a Europe Correspondent. He then moved back to New Zealand and worked in radio.

After “a tough few months,” former Today FM host Lloyd Burr will be returning to Newshub to reprise his role as a political reporter.

Burr is the latest Today FM journalist to announce a new position following the abrupt ending of the radio station in March.

“I’m stoked to be heading back to my old stomping ground, and rejoining the Newshub family,” Burr told Stuff in a statement on Monday.

“Elections are the pinnacle of political journalism and I can’t wait to hit the campaign trail to cover the twists and turns and trials and tribulations that’ll undoubtedly unfold.

“It’s been a tough few months for me and I’d like to thank the Newshub team for welcoming me back with open arms.”

Burr was a part of Today FM’s big name roster from the station’s beginning, having hosted Lloyd Burr Live on its predecessor Magic Talk.

When Today FM was shut down, the news team was placed “under review” with indefinite details around when or how that review would occur.

A group of sacked Today FM employees were planning legal action against MediaWorks.

On May 4, MediaWorks announced Duncan Garner would host a new podcast named Duncan Garner, Editor in Chief.

Sarah Bristow, director of news at Newshub, said it was “wonderful” to have Burr back.

“Lloyd is an exceptional broadcaster who has the ability to distill and interpret the complexities and machinations of politics for everyday Kiwis,” Bristow said.

DANIEL PANNETT Burr will be the latest addition to Newshub’s political reporting team.

“Our Newshub political team, led by Political Editor Jenna Lynch is already a formidable force - and bringing Lloyd on board certainly adds to that firepower.”

Prior to radio, Burr was Newshub’s European Correspondent for three years.

THE AM SHOW/NEWSHUB Newshub reporter Lloyd Burr has drink thrown over him.

During a live cross for the Fifa World Cup semi-finals on The AM Show in 2018, Burr copped abuse from a drunk football fan, before having beer thrown in his face.

From 2016 to 2018, Burr was a Newshub political reporter. His new gig will be based in Wellington.