Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby attempt united front amid feud rumours

UK television presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have returned to UK breakfast show, This Morning, amidst rumours of a raging feud between the pair.

The duo attempted a grin and bear it mentality as they resumed their hosting duties on the morning news programme after 48 hours of crisis talks with ITV, the Daily Mail reports.

The fallout between the hosts, who have fronted This Morning together for 14 years, comes after Willoughby was reportedly left “blind sided” by Schofield addressing their rumoured friction, saying he and his 42-year-old co-host were “the best of friends”.

Tensions have reportedly been growing between the pair after Schofield’s brother Timothy was convicted on 11 charges of sexual abuse against a teenage boy, leading Schofield to publicly disown his brother take time away from This Morning.

In September 2022, calls for both Willoughby and Schofield to be brought off-air sounded after footage emerged of the pair appearing to jump the queue to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The string of scandals are said to have permanently damaged the friend’s relationship, with a source telling the Daily Mail they may never be seen together again, “apart from on camera”.

While Schofield thanked viewers for their support amid his brother’s convictions when he returned to This Morning on Monday, no mention was made of the pair’s rumoured feud.

According to the Daily Mail, Schofield has reportedly called in lawyers and hired a top public relations officer as he sticks out his time on the show.

The co-hosts’ strained united front didn’t bode well with viewers, with many taking to social media to air out their frustrations.

“Holly and Phil are giving the same vibes as when your Mum and Dad have a blazing row before a family party then try to act normal once they arrive,” one Twitter user wrote.

”What a joke Phil and Holly discussing headlines with Charles Brandreth and the only top headline is their fallout which is not mentioned,” another commented.

Former This Morning host Eamon Holmes launched a blistering attack on the pair during an interview with GB News, saying Schofield and Willoughby deserved “best actors” nominations.

“He's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them,” Holmes said.

“This Morning doesn't depend on who presents it. It's an institution. It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures. There is no difference between when they present it, or whenever anybody else does.”

The duo first connected in 2006 when they shared hosting duties for Dancing on Ice, and when Schofield’s former This Morning co-host Fern Britton left in 2009, the television presenter reportedly put in a good word for Willoughby before she eventually joined the show.

Schofield began his television presenting career in New Zealand, when the host moved with his family from the UK to New Zealand at the age of 19.

He fronted popular music programme Shazam! from 1982 to 1985, and spent two years working for Auckland’s Radio Hauraki.