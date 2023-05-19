Disney to go on content culling spree across popular streaming platforms

The Mighty Ducks is just one show set to get the cut.

Disney is set to go on a content culling spree across Disney+ and the US-based Hulu from as early as next week.

As reported by Variety, the company is set to pull at least four dozen titles, including Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks and Pistol.

Responding to the announcement, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said “we are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation. As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms.”

The move is believed to be a cost-cutting measure, with CEO Bob Iger also telling investors the company is also set to raise the price on its ad-free Disney+ tier later this year.

READ MORE:

* With the launch of Star, Disney+ might become the only streaming service you need

* Disney's new streaming service Star is proof that TV platforms need original content to survive

* For Disney, Fox deal is all about future of TV

* Disney bids Netflix goodbye as it ramps up its own streaming empire



Disney expects to take a write-down in the June quarter of between US$1.5 billion (NZ$2.4b) and $1.8b as a result of removing the content from streaming platforms.

Iger says the company remains confident they are on the right path towards remaining profitable long-term and that rationalising the volume of content Disney makes will help.

TOUCHSTONE The original 1989 Turner & Hooch starred Tom Hanks.

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Turner & Hooch, Willow and The World According to Jeff Goldblum are also among the shows set to be axed from Disney+ globally.