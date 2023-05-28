Madeleine Sami: ‘I want to apologise to the public - get used to seeing my mug’

Madeleine Sami wants New Zealand audiences to know she’s sorry. Making a career change last year means suddenly, she’s going to be everywhere - but please don’t get sick of her.

“Because I kind of decided to be an actor last year, there’s a bit of a backlog of me,” Sami tells Sunday magazine.

“My face is going to be around a lot this year and I just want to apologise to the public - get used to seeing my mug.”

Sami - who has appeared in everything from Super City, Sione’s Wedding, Great Kiwi Bake Off and The Breaker Upperers - had taken a step behind the camera in recent years, focusing on writing and directing projects.

At the end of the pandemic, though, she was tempted back on screen and now has a handful of starring roles on local - and international - TV projects all releasing at the same time.

Her first is Deadloch, an Australian comedy-crime series made for streaming powerhouse, Prime Video. The series follows a murder investigation in a small town, with lots of clues, gore and comedy. It was created by Australian comedy duo The Kates (Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan) and co-stars Wentworth’s Kate Box as Sami’s police detective’s investigating partner.

Coming back to acting was like flexing a muscle that hadn’t been used in a while.

“I moved quite far away from doing a lot of acting stuff - I moved more into directing and writing, so [acting] was a return to a version of myself I used to be. It’s the biggest job I’ve ever done, the longest job,” says Sami, in an exclusive interview with Sunday magazine.

Supplied Madeleine Sami in Prime Video series, Deadloch.

But it was the scale of the production, which saw the star film in Tasmanian for five months, that was eye-opening.

“In New Zealand, we make a lot of things on a shoestring budget, and to be part of something this big, and to see what you can make with that, it just adds a layer of epicness to this whole thing,” Sami says.

“When my agents were negotiating my trailer on this job, I was like, to be honest, I’m used to getting changed in public toilets on New Zealand jobs, so I’m not going to be fussy about a trailer - put me in anything and that will feel really fancy to me.”

Sami will combine her return to acting with a seat in the director’s chair for new local comedy Double Parked, later in June onThree. Written and created by comedians Chris Parker and Alice Snedden, the series follows a lesbian couple who have been trying to get pregnant for years via IVF, and who both end up pregnant after a ‘botched’ home insemination job.

Originally hired to direct the show, Sami stepped in as one of the (pregnant) leads, alongside real-life friend Antonia Prebble, who plays her partner.

And while the job was shorter than Deadloch, the challenges were just as big.

Supplied Sami stars alongside longtime friend Antonia Prebble in Double Parked.

“The whole shoot feels like a fever dream,” Sami says, “because we had cyclone [Gabrielle] and the Auckland flooding through that whole shoot. So we had people coming to work having had to shower at the local fire station… but it weirdly sort of trauma-bonded us.”

And while Sami is apologetic about how often audiences will see her face on screen this year, there’s also a sense of freedom. She’s been in this business long enough to know her place is earned.

“The older you get, the less you’re trying to please other people because life is short - I’ve got to say what I want and express how I feel, instead of worrying about what other people think,” she says. “I just can’t be bothered bullshitting around any more.”

For the full interview with Sunday magazine, click here.