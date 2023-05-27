Comedian Joe Daymond on the best $15 he's ever spent

Don’t forget Joe Daymond’s name. If you don’t already know his work as an actor and comedian, you soon will.

In 2018, he became the youngest person to be nominated for four NZ Comedy Guild Awards, he’s written for the likes of Jono and Ben, performed even more stand up here and overseas, starred in Celebrity Treasure Island and most recently, his hilarious new local TV series Bouncers has been picked up by Comedy Central. You can stream it now on Neon.

We asked the comedian to share a few of his favourite things...

Favourite TV show

My favourite TV show of all time I reckon is Mad Men. Love Jon Hamm, love that whole era, Elisabeth Moss also kills it on that show, so absolutely would shout that out for anyone looking for something to check out.

Favourite song

At the moment I’m absolutely going to town on anything Don Toliver and / or WizKid so I’ll say my favourite song is Wizkid ft. Don Toliver - Special.

Favourite thing to buy at the supermarket

I’m still saving up to go there.

Book

I’ve just finished Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey and loved that book. He has such a great voice and it really comes out on the page and is a super relatable, and almost calming read if you’re at a bit of a crossroads in your life.

Piece of art

I’m big into furniture and so if that counts, I love anything by Gustaf Westman who is a young designer based out of Oslo. He popularised the curvy mirrors that have been trendy for a minute but has even cooler stuff if you go check out his range.

Supplied Some of Joe Daymond’s favourite things: Matthew McConaughey, Gustaf Westman mirrors and Mad Men.

Item of clothing

A pair of $15 Warehouse trackpants never do me wrong. Buy a new pair every six months to a year. I always get complimented on how cool they look and people are always shocked that they’re just from The Warehouse.

Podcast

The Old Man and the Three hosted by former NBA player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick. He interviews some of my favourite NBA players but he also does a really cool series as part of the podcast called the Leadership Series where he interviews executives and founders of the biggest companies in the world.

He interviews Disney CEO Bob Iger and it’s such an eye-opening listen to how one of the most influential people in the world functions day to day as well as what led to his success.

Movie

Ocean’s Twelve is my favourite movie of all time and then the Ocean’s series as a whole is my favourite series. There’s something special in how they capture France and Italy in that movie and then don’t even get me started on that cast. George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s best work in my opinion and that’s saying a lot.

Supplied Joe Daymond: “My life is both a mess and the best thing I could ever ask for.”

Destination

Amsterdam will always be my favourite city in the world. Super progressive, super relaxing, the architecture and the layout of the city is beautiful and people smoke marijuana like it’s a liquorice stick. I don’t actually smoke weed personally, but I just love the culture of the city and how relaxing it is to be in alongside how beautiful it is.

Weekend ritual

A long ass walk usually around Auckland’s Herne Bay or Ponsonby looking at all the flash houses. Have been doing that for damn near 10 years now since I moved to Auckland at 18.

Person

My brother-in-law Derek is my best mate. We share the same interests, love talking about the same stuff and we never get bored when we’re hanging out with each other. He’s been with my sister for 10 years and we’ve been best mates since day dot.

Job

I’m currently doing it. My life is both a mess and the best thing I could ever ask for. Effectively freelancing and never knowing what’s happening next can be stressful at times, but I never get bored, nor do I ever feel like I’m getting tired of what I’m doing.