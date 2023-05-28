Shaun Wallace: I don’t take The Chase for granted so I'm still a lawyer

Shaun Wallace meets his fans at a quiz event in New Zealand.

The Chase’s Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace has been a TV star for 14 years, but he’s still practising as a lawyer because he won’t take the beloved quiz show for granted.

The original Chaser is the latest guest on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, telling host and former Crown prosecutor Simon Bridges he dreamed of being a lawyer since he was 11.

It’s a dream Wallace - who will celebrate his 63rd birthday on Wednesday in New Zealand, where he’s on a quiz tour for charities - achieved 39 years ago.

Despite going on to achieve “surreal” TV stardom on The Chase, Wallace continues to do jury trials in the UK as a criminal defence barrister.

“I've got a trial coming up, a sort of modern slavery trial I'm going to be doing in Southampton Crown Court, when I get back from New Zealand,” he tells Bridges.

“I always have done [jury trials] and the reason for that Simon, is, yes, I'm on a wonderful show which has lasted for the best part of 14 years. But the one thing I don't take for granted is that I'm going to be commissioned for another series.”

The attitude epitomises Wallace’s determination to never rest on his laurels, as a quizzer or lawyer.

But juggling two careers has led to a hectic schedule, not least at the birth of The Chase.

After becoming the first Black person to win Mastermind and reaching the grand final of the Eggheads quiz show, TV bosses wanted Wallace to test for a new programme.

“I walked in and saw to my left ITV executives, and to my right 40 contestants wanting to play this exciting new game show concept called The Chase. I beat every single one of them hands down.”

The pilots for The Chase were shot in Manchester the day before Wallace’s 49th birthday.

“Ironically, Simon, I was doing a murder trial on that day,” he recalls.

“So the year before, the client I was representing, I secured an acquittal for him on an attempted murder.”

After explaining to his client that he needed to shoot a pilot, Wallace had to pay a stand-in £5000 to cover him for the first week of the trial.

“I was getting £100 per show for the pilots,” Wallace says. “Sometimes you've got to speculate to accumulate because I knew this was a good format for a quiz show.”

