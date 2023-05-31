Defamation and suppression: Media lawyer on the pitfalls of bedroom broadcasts

Defamation, prejudice and copyright are just some of the pitfalls podcasters can hit when broadcasting.

As podcasting continues its rise as a storytelling medium, a top media law expert has warned that serious offences like defamation and prejudicing a fair trial can crop up if broadcasters aren’t careful with their reporting.

On Tuesday Stuff revealed that Max Key, son of former prime minister Sir John Key, had pulled a podcast down after an interview with long-time broadcaster Dom Harvey involved talking about the method of a friend’s suicide.

There are laws about what must not be broadcast or published when it comes to suicide in order to protect vulnerable people and grieving families.

Wellington media lawyer Steven Price said there is a raft of ways a podcast can get into trouble with the law.

Defamation would likely be the most common one, he said, with the general rule being only to publish something that is going to hurt someone’s reputation if you have proof that it is true.

Breaches of suppression are also tricky to deal with, especially for self-publishing podcasters who don’t have reporters in court, he said.

“There is a trickiness at the heart of [suppression], because you don’t know what has been suppressed or not.”

Podcasting might be riskier for self-publishing shows as they might not have the expertise, like a media company’s lawyer, on hand, Price said.

“Podcasters need to have a sniff sense for when they’re getting into danger.”

Influencers need to be particularly careful when advertising during podcasts, he said, by being very clear what is an ad.

In September 2022, ‘The Teachers Pet podcast’ was made available for the first time again after being taken down for legal reasons for over three years.

The crime podcast, published before the trial, focused on the murder of Lynette Dawson, by her husband Chris Dawson.

In 2022, Justice Elizabeth Fullerton called the podcast “the most egregious example of media interference with a criminal trial process which this court has had to consider in deciding whether to take the extraordinary step of permanently staying a criminal prosecution”, according to the Rule of Law Institute of Australia.

Stuff’s ‘The Trial’ podcast is also at the centre of legal scrutiny, with a high court judge stating they will listen to the true-crime series to decide if it can remain publicly available.

Lawyers for murder-accused David Benbow seek a take-down order forcing Stuff to remove the first three episodes of the podcast, which are already available online and on streaming apps such as Spotify.

Peter Meecham/Stuff David Benbow leaves the Christchurch Justice Precinct after a hung jury in his trial where he was accused of murder.

It is the first time New Zealand courts have been asked to take down a podcast.