TVNZ presenter Jack Tame and Sunday reporter Mava Moayyed married: 'we’re delighted to be together'

TVNZ presenter Jack Tame has tied the knot with journalist Mava Moayyed in a lowkey ceremony at home over the weekend.

Tame confirmed on Friday that the pair were legally married, and plan to hold a wedding celebration in 2024.

“Mava and I were legally married in a really humble ceremony at home,” Tame told Stuff.

“Mava is a Baháʼí, and it’s important in the Baháʼí faith for couples to marry before moving in together.

“We’re having a wedding celebration with family and friends next year which we’re really excited about. We’re delighted to be together.”

In April, Tame, who hosts TVNZ 1’s Q+A and Newstalk ZB’s Saturday Morning show, told ZB that the couple weren’t living together but had been together for more than a year.

He said: “Three months ago, my girlfriend and I decided to become a one-car couple. Between us, living in two different houses, in different suburbs, with her son and various jobs to balance, we decided to see if we could get by with just the one vehicle.”

The pair attended TVNZ’s Christmas party as Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone in late 2022.

In June that year, Tame shared photos of the two eating ice cream together and wishing his now-wife a happy birthday.

In early 2022, Moayyed stepped into a reporting role with TVNZ’s Sunday programme after being a producer on the show for four years.

She previously worked at Radio New Zealand, writing features and making short documentaries, and is a mother to six-year-old son Rumi, whose name was inspired by her Persian roots.

Instagram: @mava_moayyed Jack Tame and Mava Moayyed are news newly-weds.

“Rumi is this old Persian poet, and we thought we were being real clever and original,” Moayyed told Stuff in 2022.

“And then a month or two later, Beyoncé had a set of twins and she named one of them Rumi, and I was like, ‘No, everyone’s going to think that I copied Beyoncé’.”

In a 2022 interview with Woman’s Day, Moayyed spoke about her passion for journalism being influenced by her family, who were forced to leave Iran as their Bahá’í Faith made them targets of religious persecution.

Her parents eventually settled in Nelson, where Moayyed was born.

“The risk of my parents being in Iran was possible imprisonment and death, so they became refugees, which is not an easy decision to make,” Moayyed told Women’s Day.

“Their story has given me a really strong sense of social justice, and a passion for highlighting the plight of people who are vulnerable and being persecuted.”