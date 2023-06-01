Watch Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek and others in trailer for long-awaited new season of Black Mirror

Dystopian anthology series Black Mirror returns to Netflix four years after its last season.

The wait is nearly over for the new season of Black Mirror, Netflix’s anthology series that takes a dystopian peek into our tech-obsessed culture.

Black Mirror season six arrives on Netflix on June 15, with an A-list cast including Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, and Rory Culkin, and a new trailer teases the series’ five episodes.

The groundbreaking show has had a four-year hiatus, after writer and creator Charlie Brooker said in May 2020 that: “I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes].”

Brooker told the Sunday Times that the new season promised “a reset”, after admitting he’d become “a bit bored” with the formula.

As for what that looks like, the trailer kicks off in knowingly meta fashion, with Annie Murphy sitting down to select a show from a streaming service that’s Netflix in everything but name (it’s called Streamberry). She’ll soon discover that, unbeknownst to her, the platform has produced a dramatisation of her life.

Glimpses of the other four episodes promise Aaron Paul seemingly goading Josh Hartnett into a perilous position in outer space, Zazie Beetz as a predatory paparazzi photographer, and Killing Eve final season standout Anjana Vasan’s shop assistant reaching across the counter to choke a man who propositions her – but why do her eyes look like they’ve been possessed?

NETFLIX Aaron Paul in season six of Black Mirror.

The episode descriptions for season six are below:

Joan is Awful - An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life -- in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Loch Henry - A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary - but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Beyond The Sea - In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Mazey Day - A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Demon 79 - Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

The sixth season of Black Mirror will arrive on Netflix on June 15 2023.